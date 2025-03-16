Dubai reaffirmed its role as the business and licensing hub of the Middle East with a major industry event, at Sofitel Downtown Dubai hotel. Organized by BBM Licensing and Brand Trends, the conference brought together industry leaders, brand owners, and retailers to explore the MENA region’s evolving licensing landscape.

Dubai: A Gateway for Global Brands

With its world-class infrastructure and business-friendly policies, Dubai continues to attract investment in entertainment, retail, and brand licensing. This year’s event, themed ‘Licensing & Retail Opportunities in the Middle East,’ highlighted the city’s role in fostering cross-border brand partnerships and retail innovation.

Keynote & Industry Insights

The conference opened with a keynote by Laurent Taieb, President of Licensing International France, who shared insights on retail trends, consumer behavior, and digital transformation as key drivers of success in licensing and retail.

Panel Discussions: Insights on Licensing in MENA

The event featured four key panels:

New Generations, New Trends: Experts discussed how younger, digitally native consumers are reshaping brand engagement through personalized, interactive experiences.

Trends in Licensing: Panelists emphasized the importance of brand authenticity, trust, sustainability, and ethical consumption in brand expansion.

Gaming & Immersive Licensing: Industry leaders explored how gaming, metaverse integrations, and immersive experiences enhance consumer engagement.

Retail Strategies for Licensing Success: The discussion focused on data-driven retail strategies and omnichannel expansion, with insights from Smiley Company’s success in the region.

Networking & Business Growth

The event facilitated high-level networking, business meetings, and strategic alliances, offering attendees exclusive brand pitch sessions tailored for the MENA market.

Industry Recognition & Future Outlook

The event concluded with an awards ceremony celebrating brand innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion efforts.

Amer Bitar, CEO of BBM Licensing, noted: “Dubai is the ideal gateway for global brands looking to expand into the Middle East.”

Philippe Guinaudeau, CEO of Brand Trends, added: “The event’s success proves the strong demand for innovative licensing strategies in the region.”

With Dubai’s business ecosystem and investor-friendly policies, the city is set to remain a global leader in brand licensing and retail expansion.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.licensinghorizons.com/ or contact: amer.bitar@bbmlicensing.com