The largest citywide celebration of home furnishing returns from 11-27 October with the season’s biggest savings across Dubai’s extraordinary home decor, furniture, and design scene

DHF is the perfect season for everyone to save big while upgrading their unique spaces for less with jaw-dropping deals of up to 75 per cent off across Dubai’s leading homegrown and international brands

Plus, exciting new home-themed events, not-to-be-missed expert-led workshops, and so much more promise something for everyone

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Calling all home decor enthusiasts, design aficionados, and DIY lovers to mark their calendars! Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2024 is back bigger and better than ever for its spectacular sixth season from 11-27 October. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the largest citywide celebration of home furnishing will soon bring the city’s most sensational savings and jaw-dropping deals of up to 75 per cent off across Dubai’s leading homegrown and international brands. Plus, exciting new unmissable events, expert-led workshops, and so much more will shine the spotlight on Dubai's incredibly diverse home decor, design, and furniture scene throughout the 17 jam-packed days.

With endless interior inspiration around every corner, DHF 2024 is the ultimate time for residents and visitors to shop, explore, and save big with exclusive discounts of up to 75 per cent off at Dubai’s leading homegrown and international home brands. Shoppers can unleash their inner designer to transform their homes, discover the best homeware that perfectly reflects their unique style, and take home unbeatable bargains to turn all those decor dreams into reality. A treasure trove of irresistible offers on everything from furnishing, sustainable living, smart living, technology, kitchenware, and a whole lot more make this the perfect season to shine up those interiors with stunning pieces for less. Plus, all those looking to revamp their spaces for the upcoming festivities can brighten up their celebrations with major markdowns on elegant homeware, festive decor, and one-of-a-kind pieces.

Shoppers will also have countless chances to win big with some of DHF’s most exciting prizes up for grabs in remarkable raffles, spend-and-win promotions, and so much more at iconic malls and retail hotspots across Dubai. Plus, special offers await Dubai Islamic Bank Visa cardholders this DHF.

Those with a passion for DIY and interior design can soon book their spots at various workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts from international brands and homegrown favourites. There will be plenty of chances to pick up tips and tricks from the best in the business and learn new skills with DHF’s packed programme of home-themed events.

The full list of participating brands and detailed calendar of events for DHF 2024 will be unveiled soon for shoppers to discover everything that makes this season the best time to shop for interiors. There’s simply no better time to turn a house into a home than with DHF 2024.

Dubai Home Festival 2024 is supported by key sponsors Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as strategic partners including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Emirates Airlines, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Mercato, and Nakheel (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm).

Visit the Dubai Home Festival website and @DubaiFestivals on social media channels for more information.

