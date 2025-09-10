Early bird tickets are now live for the world’s leading event advancing the built environment through resilient, sustainable and technology-driven solutions

Big 5 Global and co-located events run alongside the returning event, Windows, Doors & Facades

More than 2,800 exhibitors from countries, including China, Germany, India, Italy, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Türkiye, among others, showcase over 60,000 products & services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Big 5 Global, the largest and most influen tial construction and urban development event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), returns to Dubai World Trade Centre for its 46th edition, supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Municipality and Department of Municipalities and Transport Abu Dhabi. Taking place from 24 – 27 November, the event will bring together more than 2,800 exhibitors, serving as the global meeting point for over 85,000 construction professionals across the construction and urban development value chain, from planning to construction, operations and beyond.

As the construction and urban development sectors face mounting pressures, from rapid urbanization and unpredictable supply chains to urgent sustainability requirements and skills gap, businesses must continuously adapt to stay competitive and resilient. Spotlighting these core themes, Big 5 Global returns this year as the central meeting point for international suppliers, industry experts, policymakers and government leaders to address the sector’s most pressing issues, offering practical solutions, strategic connections and insights to help stakeholders meet demand, deliver under pressure and achieve sustainable growth to build long-term success.

Adding to the momentum, the Middle East and Africa alone account for $7 trillion in pre-construction projects, driven by national visions and large-scale urban development programmes. The region continues to draw global attention, having cemented its position as one of the most opportunity-rich markets in the world, further bolstered by the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision as well as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which are injecting scale and urgency into the sector’s momentum.

“The global construction sector is at a tipping point,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events. “The scale of urban development underway in the MEASA region is historic, but the pressure to deliver is just as significant. In this context of rapid development and expanding opportunity, Big 5 Global provides direct access to active projects, key stakeholders and current industry insights, enabling the construction and urban development sector to navigate complexity with clarity.”

Tackling global challenges head-first

Across the MEASA region, construction demand is being fuelled by some of the most ambitious and transformative projects and developments. From Etihad Rail in the United Arab Emirates to the New Administrative Capital in Egypt, Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and King Abdullah Economic City to and the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme in India, large-scale construction and urban development ambitions are reshaping the global landscape. These multi-billion-dollar ongoing and upcoming developments are accelerating investment, timelines and expectations. With over $9.18 trillion worth of projects planned in the region, it presents immense opportunity (Source: Ventures Onsite).

As activities scale across the built environment, the pressure on developers, contractors, architects, engineers, project managers and suppliers has intensified, where challenges are no longer isolated, but intertwined and fast-moving. Big 5 Global responds to these complexities as a strategic gateway to improve both delivery and operational outcomes by bringing together over 60,000 products, services, systems and solutions. The event hosts over 400 speakers across four strategic, high-level summits including Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, Big 5 FutureTech Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit and GeoWorld Summit, covering the discussions on early-stage planning and procurement to sustainable building practices, workforce development and advanced technologies.

Specialized events reflect the future of the built environment

In 2025, Big 5 Global will feature nine focused events, each reflecting key shifts in the construction sector. Heavy explores developments in machinery, vehicles and lifting systems, while Totally Concrete examines material and structural resilience. Marble & Stone World highlights innovations in stone, stone design, machinery and stone applications, and Urban Design & Landscape addresses greener approaches to planning and development.

Also returning is Windows, Doors & Facades, with insights into building envelope systems. A launch event, HVACR World covers efficient cooling, heating and air quality solutions suited to regional needs. LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and FutureFM provide perspectives on urban resilience, facility operations and geospatial technologies.

This edition will welcome companies and brands from more than 20 country pavilions, including Germany, Italy, China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and the UK. New participants such as Georgia and Morocco add to the global mix.

About Big 5 Global

With a 45-year legacy, Big 5 Global is the largest and most influential building and construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the annual meeting hub for the global construction and urban development industry. Taking place from 24 – 27 November 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Big 5 Global attracts more than 85,000 global attendees from over 165 countries and 2,800 exhibitors to UAE covering the full construction and urban development cycle across dedicated sectors and nine specialized events enabling industry professionals to source worldwide building solutions for every stage of construction: Heavy, Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, Urban Design & Landscape, Windows, Doors & Facades, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and Future FM.