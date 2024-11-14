150 speakers from around the globe will share future insights with 2,500 experts from 100 countries

100 innovative projects will be showcased at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers Boulevard as part of the "Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity" initiative

Dubai: The agenda for the Dubai Future Forum 2024, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, experts, and organisations specialised in future design from around 100 countries, will feature over 70 keynote addresses and panel discussions and workshops tackling critical issues affecting individuals, societies, and the planet. Alongside the forum, and for the first time this year, the annual event will host a series of city-wide activations, allowing the wider society to engagae on the future.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation at the Museum of the Future, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the forum will bring together more than 150 global speakers and 2,500 experts, alongside representatives from 100 international organisations.

Day 1

The first day will include keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and thematic sessions, beginning with Arab driven thought leadership panel titled "From Deep Space to Deep Ocean: A Future of Exploration and Discovery" featuring Sarah Sabry, the first Arab and African astronaut; Prof Oussama Khatib, inventor of the OceanOneK deep-sea exploration robot; and Suaad Al Harthi, National Geographic Explorer. This will be followed by the panel "Concepts of Time: How Do They Shape Our Future?" featuring Jonathon Keats, Experimental Philosopher; Anne Beate Hovind, Head of Future Library Trust; and Dr Patrick Noack, Executive Director from the Dubai Future Foundation.

Dr Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, will deliver a keynote titled “Setting the Scene: Where is Humanity Going?”. A critical fireside chat titled " Making the Case: Which Way to the Future?" will include HE Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, and Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute.

In addition, Dr Jordan Nguyen, the biomedical engineer, inventor, author lecturer and Founder and CEO of Psykinetic, will deliver a keynote titled “Enter the Future: Technology for Humanity” where he will offer insights from his perspective and expertise, exploring potential breakthroughs and technological advancements that could change the path of human challenges.

FORUM x DUBAI

This year, the Dubai Future Forum extends beyond the iconic Museum of the Future, expanding its reach across the city with a series of exclusive events before and after the main forum. Taking place at unique venues throughout the city from 18 to 21 November, these events are designed to bring together futurists, thought leaders and Dubai residents in more focused and intimate settings, fostering deeper collaboration and fresh, innovative exchanges.

These events include film screenings on 18-19 November 2024 at Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, Al Qouz, Dubai, and on 20-21 November 2024 at Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel, One Central, Dubai. These films will explore futuristic worlds, technological advancements, and the challenges ahead through cinematic storytelling. They aim to inspire audiences to imagine possible futures and provoke discussions on how we can shape a better tomorrow.

The Courtyard, Al Qouz, Dubai, will also host the “Nomadic Futures: Reimagining Cultural Narratives” workshop on 18-21 November 2024. This immersive experience maps how human ingenuity, machine learning, and ancestral wisdom can symbiotically reshape our understanding of transcultural identities and collective futures.

Workshops & Activations

Day 1 will also feature the "Play-Full Futures" activation, demonstrating the integration of communities into future design, alongside an inspiring “Foresight Games Showcase”.

Workshops will include "Shaping Health Futures: What Actions Today will Build a Healthier Tomorrow?" in collaboration with the WHO and Museum of Discovery (MOD); "Future of Making: Take-Make-Waste No More? " by ARUP; and "Flipping the Script: How Can Films Shape Positive AI Futures?" hosted by the Future of Life Institute.

15 Sessions & 5 Key Themes

The first day will include 15 diverse sessions focusing on the forum’s key themes: Futuring Nature, which focuses on our deep connection to nature and calls for urgent environmental action; Transforming Humanity, exploring the power to radically reshape ways of life by moving beyond the legacy models; Optimising Health, highlighting transformations in healthcare sector; Empowering Generations, offering solutions to humanity’s most complex and universal needs; and Foresight Insights, providing a comprehensive overview of the foresight field, and emphasising the need for innovative tools to navigate our changing world.

Day 2

Day 2 will open with a panel titled "Experiences of the Future: How Can They Inspire Change Today?" featuring Liam Young, Film Director and Architect; Honor Harger, from ArtScience Museum; and Brendan McGetrick, Creative Director from the Museum of the Future. The Director of the UNICEF Innocenti, Bo Victor Nylund, will introduce the launch of the "State of the World’s Children Report 2024".

A panel titled "The Future of Humanity in Time and Space: Where Do We Go from Here?" with HE Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, MoFA UAE; and Michael Madsen, Film Director & Conceptual Artist will explore the future of humanity in space. The forum will host a fireside chat titled “In Conversation with Foresight Great” featuring prominent futurists, Paul Saffo, from Stanford University and Jay Ogilvy, from Global Business Network.

A further panel titled “Winning with Foresight: How Do You Know You're On Track?” will address foresight strategy success, with insights from Jennifer Brace from Ford, Marie-Caroline Darbon from L'Oréal, and Melanie Subin from the Future Today Institute, moderated by Meabh Quoirin, CEO of Insight Factory.

In addition, a panel titled “Future of Curation” will explore the future of exhibitions and global gatherings, featuring Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future; Refik Anadol, Media Artist & Director; Hugh Forrest, from South by Southwest (SXSW); and Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai.

Day 2 Workshops

Workshops on the second day will include three informative workshops, namely “Build Your Own Commissioner: What Does the Declaration on Future Generations Mean for Your Region?”; "Futures Imaginarium: How Can we build resilient societies through strategic decision making?"; and "Government of Dubai: Peer Roundtable on Foresight and Scenario Planning", organised by the Dubai Future Foundation.

The Future of Childhood in a Changing World

UNICEF will host an exhibition at the Museum of the Future as part of the Dubai Future Forum’s activations highlighting the importance of joining forces to ensure a better future for childhood in this changing world.

100 Innovative Prototypes

Additionally, 100 innovative projects will be featured as part of the “Dubai Future Solutions - Prototypes for Humanity” initiative, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. This initiative is a collaboration between Dubai Future Foundation and Hussein Sajwani-DAMAC Foundation, the strategic partner that recently dedicated AED 100 million to foster innovation and technological advancement in Dubai.

For further details about the Dubai Future Forum 2024 agenda, sessions, and speakers, please visit: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-future-forum-2024