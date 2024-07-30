The foundation launches digital campaign on human trafficking across its official social media platforms

UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has joined the global community in marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is observed annually on July 30, by participating in the "Human Trafficking Crimes under Criminal Legislation" forum.

Organized by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Sharjah Police in collaboration with the Sharjah Police Science Academy, the event took place under the patronage of HE Major General Abdul Allah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

The forum shed light on the global issue of human trafficking, which has been intensified by wars, conflicts, and crises. DFWAC’s participation aimed to enhance community awareness and intensify efforts to eradicate human trafficking.

During the session, led by journalist Fahd Heikal, Amna Ibrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Psychological Rehabilitation Services at DFWAC, provided a comprehensive overview of the psychological support services available to victims, detailing the critical interventions necessary to help them navigate and overcome the profound psychological and social challenges they face.

On this occasion, the Foundation launched a digital campaign on human trafficking across its official social media platforms. The campaign featured a series of publications highlighting the UAE's significant efforts in combating human trafficking and exploring the impact of climate change on this issue.

This initiative aligns with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's announcement extending the "Year of Sustainability" to 2024, coinciding with UAE National Environment Day. The campaign is also in line with the UAE's commitment to shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Additionally, Anita Sunil, Clinical Psychologist at Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, led a specialized workshop on human trafficking in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The workshop focused on the most effective psychological rehabilitation services and the latest programs and tools developed by the Foundation to raise awareness and protect vulnerable groups, including cleaning workers and salon employees, from falling victim to human trafficking.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasized that need to highlight mechanisms of addressing human trafficking and raise community awareness about it.

She added that the Foundation, since its inception, has been committed to offering psychological, social, and legal rehabilitation services to victims. It also develops specialized programs, including vocational and educational training, aimed at empowering and reintegrating victims into society.

Additionally, it launches campaigns, lectures, and workshops to foster a community-wide understanding of the importance of combating human trafficking.

Al Mansouri noted that the Foundation holds a distinguished position both locally and internationally. It has become a leading model in the fight against human trafficking and victim support, actively participating in significant national and international events to showcase its impactful work and extensive experience in providing care for women and children.