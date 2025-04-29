Dubai Duty Free won the award for "Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East” for the 24th consecutive time at the Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) Awards held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City on 28th April.

Launched in 2002, the annual Business Traveller Middle East Awards organised by Motivate Media Group and Ink, recognise the best of the best across 40 categories spanning three main divisions including Airlines, Airports and Hotels.

Dubai Duty Free came out top in the readers' and online survey conducted by the Business Traveller magazine from 4th February to 7th March and beat stiff competition among the other nominated airport retailers in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi said:” We are truly honoured to be recognised as the “Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East” for a record 24 consecutive years. Our thanks to everyone who voted for Dubai Duty Free and it is incredible to think that we have been the recipient of this award every year since they were introduced.

“I join our Chairman, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in congratulating our entire team of staff and thank them for their ongoing support and hard work,” added Cidambi.

The awards ceremony, which was held to mark the first day of the Arabian Travel Market, was attended by over 300 guests and the award was presented by Anthony Milne, Chief Commercial Officer for Motivate Media Group to Ramesh Cidambi and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing.