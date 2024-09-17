Dubai Duty Free, the world’s leading airport retailer, returns to Newbury Racecourse as title sponsor of the Berkshire track’s most prestigious fixture of the Autumn season, the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend which begins on Friday, 20 September.

Nine of the 14 scheduled races at the two-day meeting will carry the Dubai Duty Free brand including Saturday’s feature the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes which promises to be a strong renewal having attracted two high-profile supplementary entries.

Wathnan Racing’s unbeaten juvenile, Defence Minister, trained by Hamad Al Jehani and Sylvester Kirk’s Brian, who finished a strong third in last month’s Sirenia Stakes at Kempton Park are set to join the line-up for the GBP 100,000 showpiece following the publication on Monday, 16 September of 19 Confirmations for the race.

Last year’s winner, Array, provided a poignant first success for local trainer Andrew Balding in the race named after the1971 Derby, Eclipse, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix De l’Arc De Triomphe winner, Mill Reef, trained at Park House by his father Ian.

Balding will be bidding for a second victory this year with the favourite Cool Hoof Luke, winner of the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes at York last month.

The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes is supported on Saturday’s card by the Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy, the Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup, the Dubai Duty Free Handicap – both Class 2 contests - and the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Handicap which combine to add a further GBP 255,000 to the day’s prize money.

Dubai Duty Free’s Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi said, “We are delighted that our continued support has helped Newbury racecourse to significantly increase their prize money offer across the season and in particular at the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend.

“We look forward to another two days of high-quality racing and wish every success to connections with runners at the meeting.”

Racegoers attending the two-day fixture will have the opportunity to sample complimentary Arabic coffee and dates in the Dubai Duty Free Marquee where there will also be the chance to win on the spot prizes including free entry into the Dubai Duty Free Millenium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws.