Dubai : Dubai Customs is leading in global AI integration for customs operations with the introduction of the "Post Audit Robotic Process Automation (PCA-RPA)" project at GITEX Global. This pioneering initiative aims to revolutionize customs auditing through AI-driven robots that replicate human intelligence. These robots will automate auditing decisions for various cases by extracting, categorizing, verifying, and identifying potential risks in shipment-related documents. The primary goal is to enhance operational efficiency and significantly reduce traditional auditing time. Dubai Customs is striving to achieve a 100% coverage of customs import data audits, especially for high-value commodities, within the next five years.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized the organization's proficiency in crafting advanced digital programs, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence. He highlighted the alignment of this initiative with Dubai's vision for the commercial sector and the broader economy. Furthermore, he reaffirmed Dubai Customs' commitment to driving future transformations in the customs sector, leveraging their extensive experience in anticipating its evolving needs.

Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for Policies and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs, expressed the organization's ambition to lead the customs sector by harnessing automation and AI for faster, more precise auditing processes with the ultimate goal of increasing returns. Dubai Customs has adopted an ambitious strategic plan that focuses on stimulating the commercial sector by offering intelligent, advanced services, streamlining procedures, and introducing flexible customs policies to expedite operations, enhance the value of Dubai's foreign trade, and make the sector more appealing to investors.

Farida Fadhil, Director of the Customs Audit Department, stressed the significance of Dubai Customs' innovative AI system, which is the first of its kind globally. This groundbreaking system enables Dubai Customs to swiftly and comprehensively analyze customs data from importers and exporters, streamlining business operations, strengthening Dubai's role in global trade, and enhancing the competitiveness of the local economy. Import and export companies stand to benefit from faster and more efficient customs procedures, ultimately boosting business productivity.

-Ends-