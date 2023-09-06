Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has achieved remarkable success and set record-breaking numbers through its summer camps, reflecting their status as creative incubators that contribute to shaping the personalities of future generations. These camps provide knowledge and future skills while instilling a sense of homeland belonging and loyalty. Dubai Culture revealed that more than 3000 children participated in its summer camps, taking part in workshops, and creative, artistic, and entertainment activities held at various locations, including Dubai Public Libraries, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Al Shindagha Museum, Al Fahidi Historic Neighborhood, and Etihad Museum.

The Dubai Public Libraries Summer Camp, held over two sessions under the theme of Sustainability, attracted hundreds of children aged between 8 and 13. They were involved in 234 creative workshops hosted by Safa Art and Design, Al Mankhool, Al Twar, Umm Suqeim, Al Rashidiya, and Hatta Public Libraries. During these, children learned various recycling methods, how to plan and create sustainable cities, climate adaptation, and artistic techniques such as decoupage, sculpture, pouring art, tie-dye fabric colouring, candle and soap making, pottery, bag crafting, as well as crafting animal figurines and musical instruments from recycled materials. The camp concluded with two exhibitions showcasing the creativity of those who took part in the camp.

The second-hand book fair hosted by Al Twar Library in conjunction with the Dubai Public Libraries Summer Camp with the proceeds allocated to support a charity organization in Dubai. This exhibition aimed to enhance children's knowledge and awareness, encourage reading as a lifestyle, and promote a love for books.

The camp at Al Shindagha Museum engaged in a range of recreational and hands-on activities under the theme ‘A Journey from The Land to The Sea’. During the camp, they interacted with Emirati heritage and culture, learned about traditional pearl diving and pearl hunting methods, explored the local marine environment, and delved into the traditional crafts and professions practiced by coastal communities. The Union Museum's activities centred around the concept of ‘The Explorer’, witnessed a significant interaction. They immersed themselves in an educational and fun exploration environment, they learned the history and story of the union and the establishment of the state, as well as the most significant events that took place in the UAE between 1968 and 1972. They also explored the inspiring journey of the founding fathers. They also explored the geographical and social nature that prevailed in the UAE at that time and compared it to the present, half a century after the declaration of the union.

Additionally, the summer camp at Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children was divided into two parts: ‘Explore Nature's Wonders’ and ‘Explore the World’. Children enjoyed a unique experience, exploring the beauty of visual and performing arts, participating in music and poetry sessions, learning stage makeup and painting techniques, designing accessories, colouring shirts, engaging in handicrafts, pottery making, and other innovative artistic activities and workshops.

Over the course of two weeks, children from the free Al Fahidi Historic Neighbourhood Summer Camp engaged in a series of exciting adventures and unique experiences provided by Dubai Culture. The aim was to enable them to explore the details of local heritage, discover its various beauties, and unleash their creativity within a captivating historical atmosphere. They also benefited from a range of workshops, and educational and recreational tours, through which they discovered the importance of family bonds, community life, and the role of the Emirati family in the prosperity of the Al Fahidi district.

All the educational workshops were conducted under the supervision of experts and specialists. These camps are part of Dubai Culture's efforts to achieve its vision of cementing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.