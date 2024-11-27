Forum explores current and future industry trends, bringing together leading global organizations and companies in the digital commerce sector

Agenda includes opening address by His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity, the region's first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties, has unveiled the agenda and speakers list for the upcoming WORLDEF Dubai 2024 forum. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the event will take place from 4-5 December.

Organized by WORLDEF, an international platform committed to supporting global expansion for growth of cross-border e-commerce and digital commerce companies, the forum will commence with an opening speech by His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, followed by a keynote address by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity.

The forum will be attended by His Excellency Murodali Alimardon, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, alongside representatives from leading companies and organizations specializing in the digital commerce sector. Bringing together over 5,000 visitors from 40 countries, the forum will serve as a vital platform for discussing the latest innovations and trends in digital trade, with a particular focus on the growth opportunities outlined in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33. This event further strengthens Dubai's position as a leading global hub for the digital economy and international trade.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said: “Dubai has succeeded in establishing its leading position as a global leader in the digital commerce sector. This achievement is driven by forward-thinking initiatives and strategies aimed at accelerating digital transformation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. These efforts have positioned Dubai as a hub for the world’s largest e-commerce companies. Dubai CommerCity, a member of DIEZ, plays a vital role in fostering an integrated ecosystem for digital commerce, boosting sector’s contribution to the non-oil national economy and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global innovation powerhouse.”

Omar Nart, CEO of WORLDEF added: "The forum's agenda emphasizes the importance of international collaboration in driving progress and innovation. It features a diverse lineup of speakers, including some of the leading names in the digital commerce and cross-border e-commerce sectors, highlighting the pivotal role these industries play in shaping the future of global commerce. As the forum approaches, we are proud to provide a platform that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and industry pioneers from around the world to foster cross-border dialogue, exchange ideas, and build strategic partnerships that empower businesses to expand and explore new growth opportunities."

The forum will feature a comprehensive agenda, including panel discussions, case studies, and interactive training sessions. The panels will cover critical topics such as the future of digital trade, digital marketing, the digital economy, logistics services, payment solutions, and the role of AI. Case studies will offer insights from leading global companies, focusing on strategies for international expansion, digital marketing success, and leveraging multi-channel digital trade technologies. The training sessions will provide attendees with practical advice on scaling businesses, enhancing sales in digital markets, and building brands on platforms like Amazon.

A key session will feature His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, who will discuss the growth opportunities presented by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This strategic initiative aims to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033 and elevate its role in the global digital economy and international trade. His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, will also participate in a panel focused on Dubai’s role as a global e-commerce hub.

The forum will feature speakers from across the digital trade landscape, including Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon, who will focus on quick commerce and share insights on innovative delivery models, last-mile logistics, and tech-driven strategies that are shaping the future of instant consumer fulfillment in the region. Alastair Croker, CEO of Tradeling, will discuss the future of B2B e-commerce in the MENA region. Additionally, representatives from Meta, Amazon, Alibaba, Microsoft, and others will participate in the event.

A panel discussion will explore sustainable logistics, featuring Manosij Ganguli, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aramex; Enes Yılmaz, Managing Director, Widect, Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines; and Tobias Schoenberg, Senior Partner in Roland Berger and Head of the Travel, Transportation and Logistics (TT). The session will cover innovative practices in green transportation, ways to reduce waste and enhance energy efficiency across the supply chain, and methods to integrate sustainability practices into logistics operations, helping companies achieve their sustainability goals.

For more information about the forum, please visit: https://worldef.com/events/dubai-2024/