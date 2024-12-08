Two MoUs signed with prominent global companies in digital commerce

Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai CommerCity (DCC), — the region's first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties— has concluded the WORLDEF Dubai 2024 Forum with remarkable success.

Organised by WORLDEF, an international platform committed to supporting global expansion for cross-border e-commerce and digital commerce companies, the forum welcomed more than 5,000 visitors from 40 countries. The event featured representatives from leading organisations and companies in digital commerce, along with exhibitors from major global and local brands, including eBay, VTEX, Amazon Seller Society, DHL, Aramex, Zajel, Trendyol, Tradeling, Turkish Cargo, BiggBrands, and WorldFirst, among many others. The forum offered participants two days of in-depth insights into the latest trends and future opportunities in the sector through a series of panel discussions, case studies, and specialised workshops.

Driving Strategic Collaboration

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ and Chairman of the Board of Dubai CommerCity, said, “Dubai CommerCity’s hosting of the WORLDEF Dubai 2024 Forum reflects its commitment to supporting cross-border digital commerce. Over two days, the forum brought together leading global businesses from across the value chain, creating an exceptional platform to foster international collaboration.”

He added: “Through this event, we have successfully established new international partnerships aimed at supporting future growth strategies and strengthening the digital commerce ecosystem across the region, particularly in Dubai. This aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to develop a robust and diversified economy driven by technology and innovation.”

Exceptional Support

Omar Nart, CEO of WORLDEF, said: “We are proud of the outstanding success of the WORLDEF Dubai Forum, which attracted unprecedented participation from the entire cross-border digital commerce ecosystem in the region. This was evident in the quality of discussions, valuable insights exchanged, and the distinguished lineup of exhibitors at the accompanying exhibition. The event’s success stands as a testament to the exceptional support provided by Dubai, particularly through Dubai CommerCity, solidifying this edition as a groundbreaking milestone for WORLDEF Dubai.”

New Partnerships and Platforms

Dubai CommerCity signed two significant MoUs during the forum. The first, with Aramex and QuikBot Technologies, aims to launch the trial run of QuikBot’s Autonomous Final-Mile Delivery (AFMD) Platform-as-a-service. The second MoU, DCC with Vinculum Group focuses on developing innovative technologies that integrate order and warehouse management systems with Logi-Flow, a blockchain-based solution designed to streamline logistics for SMEs, while enhancing compatibility with Dubai Customs’ blockchain platform.

The forum also witnessed the unveiling of the InsightsIQ platform, developed by Dubai CommerCity leveraging Veu.ai’s AI orchestration engine. The tool delivers real-time data analytics with built-in AI capabilities, significantly reducing the time businesses need to collect and analyse their own data, while helping them adapt to evolving market demands. Tailored specifically for SMEs, the platform offers a subscription model, enabling businesses to access data-driven insights as a service to support growth and sustainability.

Insightful Discussions

The forum featured a comprehensive range of panel discussions exploring opportunities and challenges within the digital commerce sector at both regional and global levels. Mitch Bittermann, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Dubai CommerCity, who spoke about the innovative approach adopted by the free zone in licensing and providing integrated services. He highlighted that Dubai CommerCity represents a unique model in the digital commerce sector, offering a comprehensive range of tailored business solutions to support international companies.

On another hand, Moasam Gadia, SVP of Noon Payments, delivered an insightful session on the transformative role of e-commerce payments and fintech innovations in shaping the future of digital commerce. He emphasized the importance of adopting advanced payment solutions to enhance customer experiences and discussed emerging trends in financial technology that are set to redefine the sector.

Another session focused on the digitisation of customs operations in the digital era, with participation from Abdulrahman Shahin, Senior Vice President of Property and Supply Chain Management at Dubai CommerCity. He outlined the role of the free zone in adopting innovative solutions to enhance supply chain operations and facilitate international trade. Farida Fadel, Director of Tariff and Origin at Dubai Customs, also contributed by emphasising the importance of digitising customs operations to boost transparency and security. She discussed Dubai Customs’ efforts in leveraging advanced technologies, such as blockchain, to enhance customs compliance and efficiency.

The forum also hosted a session on artificial intelligence and ethical trade, featuring Ali Haider, Head of Legal and Government Affairs for Microsoft in the UAE, along with a group of experts. The session addressed key issues related to the use of AI in commerce, shedding light on the importance of leveraging AI capabilities to drive innovation and growth while maintaining transparency and safeguarding consumer privacy. The panellists discussed how building trust with customers can be achieved by adopting responsible AI technologies that adhere to ethical standards. They also stressed the necessity of developing effective regulatory frameworks to ensure fair governance, fostering consumer confidence and maintaining control over data privacy.

A startup competition held alongside the forum provided entrepreneurs with an exceptional opportunity to showcase their projects to a select group of investors and experts. The competition featured high-level participation, with a variety of innovative solutions presented to support advancements in digital commerce. This initiative further reinforced Dubai’s role as a global hub for innovation, facilitating growth and encouraging entrepreneurship in the digital economy.

For more information about the forum, please visit https://worldef.com/events/dubai-2024.