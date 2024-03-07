Dubai: Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) brought together representatives from 33 Dubai government entities to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation within the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The AI Majlis, part of a series of gatherings held for leaders in AI adoption among government entities, addressed the technology’s key global trends and emerging opportunities, as well as strategies that will shape the future of AI in the Government of Dubai, achieving the key objectives of the DCAI.

The Centre was launched in June 2023 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to position Dubai as a world leader in adopting AI in public sector work.

During the AI Majlis, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasised the importance of different government entities pursuing a common goal through exchanging knowledge and experiences.

His Excellency said: “Government entities must be thoroughly prepared for technological advancements that will change how they operate and provide services. A high level of future readiness is critical to meeting the needs of stakeholders and capitalising on the opportunities that emerge as a result of rapid AI development.”

Setting legislation and unlocking talent

Participants highlighted the importance of collaboration in developing legislation and regulatory frameworks that support the integration of AI into government systems. These frameworks can enhance the flexibility, efficiency, and ability of government entities to develop innovative services. The meeting also emphasised the significance of knowledge exchange among government entities and the need to support young talents in the field of AI. Participants underlined the need to foster a culture of innovation and creativity where individuals are encouraged to adopt novel ideas for using AI in their work.

Accelerators programme

DCAI recently concluded an accelerator programme for 30 companies from 13 countries who worked in AREA 2071 over a period of eight weeks to develop more than 300 projects where AI was used to tackle more than 100 different challenges that had been put forward by 33 of Dubai’s government entities.

The Centre also announced that 72 collaborative AI projects will be developed in cooperation between government agencies and companies participating in the programme, which has two tracks: the future of the government services sector, and the future of the media and communication services sector.

Preparing for the future

DCAI is designed to support Dubai government entities in employing future technologies to boost future readiness. The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Government of Dubai Media Office, and Dubai Digital Authority are supervising DCAI’s work alongside various stakeholders. They are particularly focused on developing legislation related to AI, implementing strategies for adoption, attracting the best global solutions and supporting promising national talents.