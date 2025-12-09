Set to welcome 8,500+ exhibitors and visitors from 195 countries, unlocking new high-growth sectors, major partnerships and a transformative focus on AI and food-economy intelligence

DUBAI – The global food and beverage industry is entering a defining era of change, powered by the convergence of health, technology, sustainability, transparent sourcing and AI-enabled performance1. With the global food & beverages market projected to hit $11.37 trillion by 20302, combined with the MENA region recording the world’s fastest F&B growth rate2,3, businesses are seeking platforms that provide scale, intelligence and cross-border opportunity.

At the centre of this momentum stands Dubai, one of the world’s most connected trade hubs and a powerhouse for logistics, innovation and future-driven food systems3. Against this backdrop, Gulfood 2026 emerges as the first and biggest sourcing event of the year, expanding across two mega-venues and opening a limitless landscape of opportunity, discovery and participation for the entire global food universe.

Gulfood 2026 will accelerate outsized scale to seize macro-trend advantage, with 8,500+ exhibitors, 1.5 million+ products and participation from 195 countries. The 31st edition is set to transform Dubai into the global headquarters of a connected, intelligent food economy. It will host multiple strategic Government and industry alliances including Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) India, Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Business France, Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, Dubai Holding, ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, Meat & Livestock Australia, National Aquaculture Group (NAQUA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with major industry powerhouses Americana, Barakat, BRF, Camelicious, Fresh Del Monte, Fage, JBS, Maersk, Monin and Oatly, as well as investors, unicorns and a dynamic mix of buyers, distributors, wholesalers and innovative startups poised to scale into global brands.

Mark Napier, Vice President Exhibitions Department, Dubai World Trade Centre, stated: “Gulfood 2026 opens the global F&B calendar as the first and most influential sourcing event of the year setting the industry’s strategic direction. As the first major international event to activate the Dubai Exhibition Centre and Dubai World Trade Centre, we are delivering unprecedented scale and visibility. Expanding its reach across five new sectors, Gulfood becomes the only truly complete platform for the entire food and beverage ecosystem. An unmissable destination for every brand serious about growth, innovation and global market access. We look forward to welcoming forward-thinking partners, igniting a new era for the industry.”

100% More Scale: Two Mega Venues, One Global Food Universe

For the first time in global food trade history, a sourcing event will run at full scale across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, expanding the show to 240,000 sqm and delivering the largest F&B trade footprint ever assembled.

This dual-venue expansion creates a seamlessly connected universe that enables buyers to source finished goods, fresh categories, commodities, national pavilions, innovations and next-generation technologies in a single, streamlined journey. It serves as a strategic anchor to extract greater value from adjacent, high-growth domains across the food ecosystem, unlocking powerful new opportunities for buyers, suppliers and investors.

The 2026 edition will also feature new exhibiting nations, including: Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kurdistan Region, Luxembourg, Maldives, Qatar, Rwanda, Slovakia, Sweden and Uganda. Meanwhile, some of Gulfood’s most influential pavilions, Egypt, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Türkiye and the USA will expand to their biggest footprints to date. New exhibitors will come from across the globe and every sector of the food ecosystem, including Choco, Bustanica, Farm Frites, MSC, Ostrich Oasis and RANA.

Dubai Defines a New Global Model for Food Trade

Dubai World Trade Centre will be home to high-growth sectors, retail powerhouses and startup innovation, across Beverages, Dairy, Fats & Oils, Meat & Poultry, Power Brands and two new sectors for 2026, Seafood and Gulfood Startups, reflecting the explosive expansion of the global F&B startup ecosystem.

Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai will feature the world’s most innovative and impactful national pavilions, bulk commodity trade, strategic government delegations, procurement hubs and high-level global dialogue. It is also home to major categories, including Extended National Pavilions, Rice, Pulses & Grains, World Food and three new sectors, Gulfood Fresh, Gulfood Grocery Trade and Gulfood Logistics.

Anchored by the global dialogue shaping economic, regulatory and trade frameworks, DEC will set the stage for the Gulfood World Economy Summit, an exclusive event convening CEOs, policymakers, investors, visionaries, leading scientists, academics and leaders, as well as those with the impetus to reengineer the world food economy.

India as the Official Country Partner for Gulfood 2026

With its F&B market projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 per cent through 20284, India enters Gulfood 2026 as the Official Country Partner, delivering its largest-ever presence with 600+ exhibitors and a powerful showcase of the world’s most dynamic food production economy. Leading exhibitors will be in attendance, including Amul, Everest, MDH, Mother Dairy, Rasna and many more.

Together, these platforms will transform Gulfood 2026 into a powerful ecosystem for strategic networking, cutting-edge insights and commercially meaningful connections for stakeholders across the global food value chain.

For more information and to register at early bird prices, visit: www.gulfood.com

About Gulfood

Gulfood 2026, taking place from 26–30 January, marks the 31st edition of the world’s largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event. With 8,500+ exhibitors, 195 countries, 240,000 sqm across Dubai World Trade Centre and Expo City Dubai, and five first-time sectors, Gulfood 2026 reinforces Dubai’s position as the global headquarters of food trade and food intelligence.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

For More Information visit Gulfood on:

Website: https://www.gulfood.com/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/gulfood

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gulfood

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gulfood

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gulfood6596

X: https://x.com/gulfood

Sources: