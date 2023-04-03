Record breaking Dubai Airshow will discuss synergies across key industry themes, including sustainability, space, advanced aerial mobility, promoting Make it in the Emirates and the role of high-tech start ups

World-class 2023 edition will gather industry trailblazers and innovators to showcase and identify future trends and opportunities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The world’s leading aerospace event, Dubai Airshow has grown immensely in significance and influence over the years, highlighted by the success of the November 2021 edition, which saw more than USD 74 billion worth of deals announced during the mega event. It welcomed more than 104,000 attendees and witnessed a 50% increase in trade visitors, which included global senior executives from 148 countries.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Defence, the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow is set to take place from 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. The event is supported by key aviation industry stakeholders including Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) and the UAE Space Agency.

With 2023 announced by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the ‘Year of Sustainability’, the latest edition will focus on showcasing the sustainability initiatives and technologies from government entities and the wider aerospace industry, further reinforcing the UAE’s unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable circularity ahead of COP28 summit in Dubai. Across the country, industry players continue to invest in new projects and initiatives such as Emirates operating its first demo flight powered with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Dubai Airports implementing efficiencies and innovative solutions to limit its environmental impact. Significant growth is also expected within aerial mobility, with Dubai pledging to launch flying taxis in 2026, advancements in electric and hybrid eVTOL’s and the DCAA publishing the world’s first national regulations related to vertiports.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group said: “Dubai remains the epicentre of confidence, innovation and growth of the global aviation sector, representing our position as a leading international aviation and aerospace hub. During The Year of Sustainability in the UAE, Dubai Airshow 2023 will bring together leading stakeholders from the aerospace and defence sectors to create pathways for sustainable industry practices, as we collectively work to create greater connectivity and efficiency.”

Dubai Airshow will see industry trailblazers and innovators gather to identify future trends and further opportunities to continue these efforts. Other key themes include space technologies, localisation through the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the role of start-ups and their invaluable contribution in implementing sustainability goals.

Dubai Airshow, in partnership with the Defense Services Marketing Council (DSMC), recently held its first Advisory Board meeting which included senior members from the entire ecosystem of aerospace, space and defence to drive the agenda of the Airshow and support the sustainable growth of the global industry. Opened by H.E. Sarah Al Amiri, the Advisory Board focused on a range of topics including the priorities of the UAE National 2023 objectives, and in particular the aviation, space and defence sectors, to continue driving the themes for this year’s Airshow forward.

Co-located with the Airshow, VISTA, a dedicated hub for global aerospace start-ups, will be returning after a successful launch in 2021, to bring in new challenges, more investors, increased mentorship opportunities and the emerging sectors that are transforming the future of the industry. Other new and expanded features at Dubai Airshow 2023 include an enhanced conference agenda that will span across key topics such as future of flight, passenger experience and the inaugural Air Worthiness and Safety Conference, an invite-only conference hosted by the UAE Ministry of Defence.

At Dubai Airshow 2023, space will be amplified through initiatives including a dedicated Space experience zone, a space delegation programme, together with an enhanced 2-day content programme. This will host its biggest Space pavilion to date, where leading organisations will showcase the latest space technologies and solutions, highlighting their role in driving innovation and sustainability across the space sector.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus F&E commented: “Aligning with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and national strategies, as well as global aerospace carbon net zero strategies and COP28 taking place in Dubai, Dubai Airshow 2023 will be underlined by innovations that bring about next-generation features, efficiencies and decarbonisation, ensuring the future of aviation, aerospace and defence is sustainable. It will highlight how technology is changing the landscape with artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain solutions and eVTOLs, which will have a major presence. As always, Dubai Airshow will be the perfect platform to convene the world towards a brighter future for all.”

As the UAE continues to take strides in bringing together global players from across aerospace, space and defence, the latest edition of the world-class Dubai Airshow will gather leaders from across the sector to drive transformative change. For more information, please visit the website https://www.dubaiairshow.aero/

