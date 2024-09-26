An opportunity for over 38,000 expected visitors to gain insights from global industry leaders at the Summit Series, including the CEO Forum, Future Wellness Summit and the exciting new XPRO Summit

Keynote by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, followed by a powerhouse lineup of speakers from The Gym Group, HYROX, GymNation, Wellfit, GO Sport, Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts and more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This October, Dubai Active Industry, the Middle East’s leading international health, fitness and wellness tradeshow, is set to reunite industry leaders, innovators and enthusiasts in an unmatched showcase of growth and innovation.

Taking place from 25th to 27th October at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, alongside Dubai Active and Dubai Muscle Show, the event is a major highlight in the industry calendar, attracting over 38,000 visitors, including top buyers, distributors and retailers in the region. Attendees will have the chance to meet industry giants such as Wellness First, Active IQ, Fit Bodies Inc, Panatta, Matrix, Technogym, and many others, exploring the future of the sector together.

The event, coinciding with the opening weekend of Dubai Fitness Challenge the city’s annual, month-long celebration of fitness and wellness will launch with a keynote by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), and feature more than 400 leading brands exhibiting the latest in equipment, technology, gym operations, recovery, wellness solutions and much more. Dubai Active Industry will highlight the best of the global fitness industry and serve as a hub for networking, innovation and professional development.

A key highlight of the event will be the return of the Summit Series, featuring a lineup of renowned speakers and expert-led discussions providing tailored content and insights that will help shape the future of the health, fitness and wellness industry. The series features three distinct summits: the CEO Forum, the Future Wellness Summit and the brand-new XPRO Summit. These summits will address key trends and challenges facing the industry while offering insights for fitness professionals at every career stage.

The CEO Forum will gather over 300 C-suite executives and decision-makers from across the Middle East and beyond. This exclusive gathering will provide a platform for influential leaders to share strategies, explore emerging trends and shape the industry's future. Notable speakers include Christian Toetzke, Co-Founder and CEO of HYROX and John Treharne, Founder and Chair of The Gym Group, who will share their journeys in establishing global fitness brands.

The Future Wellness Summit will focus on the future of wellness, exploring the intersection of hospitality, spas, hoteliers, medical and wellness centres, and corporate well-being. Industry leaders, including Amanda Schmeige, Senior Director of Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts; Dr. Elie Abirached, Founder and CEO of Restore Fitness; Mary Cristine, Founder and CEO of BeThatLife and Sharon Barcock, Director of Spa Operations & Development MEA at Hilton will share their visionary ideas and transformative practices. Key topics will include Global Wellness Strategies, Retaining Talent and the Next Frontier in Wellness Experiences.

Meanwhile, the XPRO Summit is an exciting new addition offering an immersive experience for fitness professionals eager to enhance their skills and business acumen. Featuring insights from world-class trainers such as David Magida, Global Head of Training at HYROX 365; Mark Coles, Founder and CEO of Coaching Concierge; and Danny Bartlett, Senior Master Trainer, TRX and Head Tutor at ISSA Middle East, the summit will deliver three days of back-to-back workshops and networking opportunities. Attendees will also earn up to ten Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, accredited by The Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs) UAE, adding further value to their experience. This summit is chaired by Jonathan Lundy, CEO and Founder of Gymfluencers.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the event, Tom Reece, Marketing Director at IEG Events, organisers of the exhibition, said: "We couldn’t be more excited to bring Dubai Active Industry to Expo City, a place that truly embodies the energy and forward-thinking spirit of the expo. Every year, we look for ways to make the tradeshow even better and this year we’re thrilled to introduce the XPRO Summit to our Summit Series. It’s all about creating meaningful experiences for our attendees – helping them learn, connect and grow alongside the best in the business. We’re proud of how far Dubai Active Industry has come and cannot wait to see it thrive this year.”

To support networking, Dubai Active Industry has introduced the ExpoPlatform Matchmaking App designed to connect exhibitors, delegates and sponsors, ensuring every interaction is meaningful.

Further solidifying Dubai Active Industry's status as the region’s leading health and fitness event is the support from sponsors. Platinum sponsors include Wellness First and Taiwan Excellence, with Self Esteem Brands as CEO Forum Title Sponsor. CEO Forum Gold sponsors include Myzone and Enhance Fitness, while Active IQ serves as the Official Education Partner. Other key partners include REPs UAE, Qodeca for the Buyers Lounge, Gymfluencers as the XPRO Summit Media Partner, and Fit Bodies Inc as the Hospitality Partner.

For more information on Dubai Active Industry and to explore all the exciting sessions, brand displays and networking opportunities, visit: https://dubaiactiveindustry.com/.