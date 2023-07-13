Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has hosted a Leadership Majlis for its Graduate Trainees. The event was held at the SEE Institute (Sustainability Research). The event aims to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Graduate Trainees who joined in 2022.

The du Leadership Majlis featured a range of activities, including a roundtable discussion between the trainees and the management team, including the CXOs, facilitating an open dialogue and promoting mentorship opportunities. The roundtable discussion presented a unique opportunity for the trainees to engage with the management team, ask questions about the industry, and seek guidance and advice regarding their careers and chosen fields.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at du, said: "As we celebrate the accomplishments of our talented Graduate Trainees, I am proud to witness the growth and potential they have showcased throughout their journey. The Leadership Majlis highlights our commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation within du. We believe that by investing in their development, we are not only shaping the future leaders of our organisation, but also contributing to the overall growth and success of the UAE’s telecommunications industry."

Underlining du's dedication to Emiratisation, this event emphasises the importance of nurturing and supporting national talent. The Graduate Trainee program, currently lasting 12 months, provides an accelerated learning experience. The blended learning approach includes role familiarisation, project management, with a strong focus on "on the job" development. This approach enables trainees to gain comprehensive skills and understanding of their roles within a relatively short timeframe.

The Leadership Majlis highlights du's continued investment in its talent and commitment to leadership development. By enabling discussions between the management team and trainees, du ensures growth opportunities and career progression for all employees.

