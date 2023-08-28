Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced special celebrations to mark Emirati Women's Day in alignment with this year’s theme of "We Collaborate for Tomorrow". The theme chosen by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for Emirati Women's Day 2023 reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who proclaimed 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability" in the UAE, with a strong emphasis on addressing energy, sustainability, and climate change challenges through innovative solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, du CEO Fahad Al Hassawi said: "At du, we take immense pride in celebrating the impact of Emirati women, whose contributions play an instrumental role in shaping the future of our nation. As we commemorate Emirati Women's Day, we renew our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of equality within our organization by nurturing the growth of Emirati women in our company and providing them with a platform to excel and thrive. It is with immense pride that today, Emirati women account for 50% of our national workforce. By championing collaboration, driving innovation, and cultivating leadership, we empower Emiratis to lead with purpose and make a lasting impact."

Emirati Women's Day 2023 at du will consist of a series of internal activities that aim to engage employees and empower Emirati women. The lineup includes an exclusive session with a renowned guest speaker, Nawal Al Nuaimi, owner of the Paper Fig restaurant, who will inspire collaboration and share insights on leadership. In addition, du will invite Emirati women-owned SMEs to join the event and showcase their businesses, firmly supporting the theme of collaboration. In partnership with iGrow, du will host workshops to explore creativity, learn new skills, and create an interactive and engaging atmosphere.

du’s initiatives aim to equip Emirati women with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive environment and create a brighter future through collaboration. du is committed to recognising the vital role that Emirati women play in shaping the future of the country while highlighting their commitment and dedication towards building a sustainable tomorrow.

