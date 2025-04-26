Global flooring leaders gathered in Dubai to showcase craftsmanship, sustainable materials, and cutting-edge design solutions

Heritage craftsmanship, sustainable innovation, and global collaboration set the tone for the industry’s next chapter

Dubai: DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 has successfully concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre, reaffirming its status as a leading international platform for innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration within the global flooring industry.

Over three days, from 22 to 24 April, the event attracted manufacturers, designers, buyers, wholesalers, distributors, and industry leaders from around the world — highlighting Dubai’s growing influence as a global hub for trade and design excellence.

With 100 exhibitors representing key markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the exhibition showcased a diverse range of flooring solutions. From luxurious handmade carpets and bespoke designs to cutting-edge sustainable materials and advanced technologies, the displays reflected the industry's evolving priorities and the region's demand for premium, design-led, and environmentally conscious products.

The strong attendance of architects, developers, and interior specialists further emphasised the importance of DOMOTEX Middle East as a destination for sourcing innovative solutions aligned with the region's ambitious development projects.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, commented: "The success of DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 reflects not only the vibrancy of the global flooring market but also Dubai's pivotal role as a centre for international business and design. This platform has enabled meaningful connections, inspired new ideas, and celebrated the craftsmanship and innovation that continue to drive our industry forward. We are excited to carry this momentum into DOMOTEX Hannover, where the global flooring community will once again come together to shape the future of the sector."

A hallmark of this year's event was its strong emphasis on heritage craftsmanship, with handmade carpets capturing significant attention across the exhibition floor. Visitors were drawn to rare and large-format silk pieces that reflected the skill and tradition of master weavers alongside notable technical advancements that pushed the boundaries of artisanal production. Sustainability was also a key focus, with exhibitors showcasing a range of innovative solutions designed to reduce environmental impact, promote circularity and align with the growing demand for eco-conscious materials in flooring design.

Kim Koning, Marketing Manager at Condor Group said: ""As a first-time exhibitor at DOMOTEX Middle East, we are pleased with the high level of interest in our collections and the quality of conversations we’ve had. This event has been a valuable gateway for Condor Group to introduce our European-designed flooring solutions to the GCC market. We were especially pleased to welcome a diverse range of visitors from around the world, which highlights the show’s strong international reach. It has been rewarding to share our values with a region that clearly appreciates forward-thinking design and responsible manufacturing."

Laurent Messara, Managing Director at Messara Trading said: "DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 was an outstanding experience. The strong participation from across the GCC and beyond allowed us to present our latest designs and sustainable flooring solutions to a highly engaged audience. The connections we made and the insights we gained are invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver quality to our clients worldwide."

Building on the success of DOMOTEX Middle East 2025, DOMOTEX Hannover 2026, taking place from 19 to 22 January 2026, will continue to offer the global flooring and interior finishing industry a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate and drive forward the next wave of innovation and growth.

The DOMOTEX brand stands apart as the only truly international trade fair for flooring and interior finishing, with established editions held in Shanghai, Hannover, and Dubai. This global presence makes DOMOTEX a unique and dynamic platform where industry professionals from around the world come together to connect, share knowledge, and explore the latest innovations. The cross-continental reach of the DOMOTEX network ensures that it reflects regional market trends while fostering global collaboration and setting industry benchmarks.

About DOMOTEX Worldwide

DOMOTEX is a unique platform that connects the global flooring, interior finishing, and carpet industry at premier locations worldwide. The flagship show in Hannover, Germany, has evolved into a comprehensive showcase, featuring not only carpets and flooring but also innovative solutions for walls, ceilings, and interior finishing. This broader focus creates synergies between various industries and attracts a diverse audience of buyers, craftsmen, designers, and architects.

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (19 - 22 January 2026), Home of Flooring & Interior Finishing, is the leading floor covering and interior finishing trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organises the show every second year.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (26 - 28 May 2025 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. DACF Exhibitions Shanghai Ltd., a joint venture by Globus Events Ltd., Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai (a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe and Fiera Milano) and Build Your Dream jointly organise the annual show.

