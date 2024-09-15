Early applicants benefit from a special discounted fee of QAR250 for registrations before September 21.

An invaluable cultural opportunity to develop interpersonal and professional skills while engaging in activities that broaden their horizons.

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute has opened jury registrations for the 2024 edition of its renowned Ajyal Film Festival, set to take place from November 16-23, 2024. Young people aged 8 to 25, from around the world are invited to become part of the festival’s highly anticipated Ajyal Jury Experience, offering them a platform to not only engage with internationally acclaimed cinema but also voice their opinions on key global issues.

Aspiring jurors are welcome to register for this enriching cultural event, which annually brings together more than 500 young participants from over 50 countries. As part of the Ajyal Jury Experience, jurors will watch a wide range of compelling films from across the world, share perspectives with their peers, and interact with filmmakers and industry professionals through curated workshops and discussions.

The Ajyal Jury Experience enables young people to discover the transformative power of film in three age-specific groups. Jurors are encouraged to explore cinema not only as a form of entertainment but as a medium for promoting positive social change. The festival fosters understanding, cultural exchange, and meaningful dialogue, helping jurors to shape the future of cinema for their generation. Jurors’ votes will determine which filmmakers will receive funding for their next projects, playing a crucial role in helping to shape the global cinematic narrative.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha Film Institute and Director of Ajyal Film Festival, said: "Our Jury Experience is at the heart of what the Ajyal Film Festival stands for—it serves as a vital platform for young minds to explore the transformative power of storytelling. By encouraging creativity, sparking meaningful dialogue, and inspiring the next generation to dream without limitations, the programme empowers youth to raise their voices on global issues. It provides a medium where their perspectives can ignite change, foster empathy, and contribute to a more inclusive world through the art of filmmaking. With young people comprising 16% of the global population, it is essential that we recognise their agency and support them in shaping a brighter future for all."

Ajyal Jurors are categorised into three competition sections—Mohaq (ages 8-12), Hilal (ages 13-17) and Bader (ages 18-25). Each group will evaluate a carefully curated film programme of feature and short films appropriate for their age. Participating as an Ajyal Juror is a highly creative and educational experience that nurtures an appreciation of cinema while instilling values of teamwork, critical thinking, and leadership.

Registration for the Ajyal Jury programme is now open until November 3, 2024, at www.dohafilminstitute.com/ajyaljury. Participants must be between the ages of 8 and 25 and residing in Qatar to be eligible. Applicants can take advantage of an early bird discounted fee of QAR 250 for registrations completed before September 21, 2024. The standard fee is QAR 500, and the discounted fees for siblings are QAR 350. For any queries, please contact: ajyaljury@dohafilminstitute.com.

The Ajyal Jury Experience is a one-of-a-kind cultural initiative that brings together young people from across the world for a transformative journey through film. It not only enhances their understanding of the world but also helps them develop interpersonal and professional skills. Ajyal Film Festival has gained international recognition for its strong emphasis on youth participation, offering jurors an opportunity to explore new horizons of creative and cultural understanding, while building lasting friendships with peers from diverse backgrounds.