Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 has announced that Dobinsons Spring & Suspension has been named as Outdoor Leisure Vehicle Equipment Sponsor for the 22nd edition of the event. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX 2025 is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

ADIHEX is the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, and is dedicated to celebrating Emirati heritage along with longstanding traditions in falconry, hunting, equestrianism, fishing, and outdoor sports. The exhibition is taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from August 30 to September 7.

Dobinsons Spring & Suspension first participated in ADIHEX back in 2017, and the renewed partnership for 2025 aims to strengthen ties between the two parties and contribute to the event’s ongoing success. The company is a leading name in off-road suspension and accessories, with a history in the UAE dating back nearly a decade.

Saad Al Hasani, Event Director of ADIHEX, said: “We are pleased to welcome Dobinsons Spring & Suspension as the Outdoor Leisure Vehicle Equipment Sponsor for ADIHEX 2025. Their participation reinforces our shared commitment to innovation and our dedication to celebrating the region’s rich cultural heritage in outdoor traditions. With Dobinsons’ strong presence in the country’s off-road market, we look forward to offering our visitors an enhanced and dynamic experience at this year’s exhibition.”

Saravanan Muthusamy, Regional Manager – Middle East & Africa at Dobinsons Spring & Suspension, said: “Dobinsons Spring & Suspension, a trusted name in off-road suspension and accessories for over 80 years, has proudly operated in the UAE since 2017. Although we entered the Middle Eastern market with a strong legacy, our presence was initially unfamiliar to many local off-roaders and enthusiasts.

“Our first participation in ADIHEX in 2017 marked a significant turning point. The exhibition provided an excellent platform to directly connect with end users, showcase the quality and reliability of our products, and highlight the benefits of our direct operations in the UAE.

“ADIHEX is more than an exhibition — it’s a celebration of outdoor culture, uniting off-road enthusiasts, hunters, and adventurers. Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in establishing Dobinsons as one of the most preferred off-road suspension brands in the region.

“In recognition of this invaluable collaboration, we are proud to participate this year as the Outdoor Leisure Vehicle Equipment Sponsor. With the continued support of the organisers, we are optimistic about welcoming even greater footfall and business.

“Each year, ADIHEX has ended on a high note — with satisfied exhibitors, engaged visitors, and lasting connections. We extend our heartfelt wishes to the organisers and fellow participants for a successful 2025 edition. Together, let’s continue delivering top-tier products, services, and professional support to our community through ADIHEX.

The 22nd edition of ADIHEX brings together a wide range of local and international organisations specialising in hunting, equestrianism, traditional crafts, and the preservation of environmental and cultural heritage. Set to be the largest event in its history, ADIHEX 2025 features a diverse programme including falconry auctions, camel racing, and equestrian shows, attracting enthusiasts, exhibitors, and experts from around the world to experience and celebrate the region’s rich traditions and enduring heritage.

For more information about ADIHEX 2025, and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit the exhibition’s website: https://www.adihex.com.