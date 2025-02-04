This year’s Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) is not just a showcase of luxury but also a testament to how jewellery can transcend aesthetics and become a force for inclusion and change.

Among the most thought-provoking collections unveiled this week is the "Love Is Blind" line, created by multimedia artist Yousef Fakhroo in collaboration with H Jewelry and Hairaat Jewellery.

Inspired by the intricate beauty of Braille, the collection transforms the language of touch into exquisite jewellery pieces that spell out "love" in Arabic, with each design capturing the essence of romantic sentiment. More than just a creative expression, this collection serves a greater purpose, raising awareness for the visually impaired community in Qatar. Developed in collaboration with Al Noor Center for the Blind, the initiative emphasises how jewellery can raise awareness and community social responsibility.

Beyond this powerful initiative, DJWE 2025 continues to showcase how jewellery can be a catalyst for social good, with Education Above All (EAA) leading the way as the philanthropic partner of the exhibition. Returning with an exclusive collection, EAA blends cultural heritage with fine craftsmanship to support its mission of providing education to children worldwide.

EAA’s latest collection, Horizons of Heritage, features intricately designed jewellery with proceeds dedicated to its global education initiatives, which have already impacted the lives of over 22 million children and youth worldwide.

Among the standout pieces is the Blue Mosque series, which includes bangles, necklaces, earrings, brooches, and bracelets inspired by architectural artistry. Other notable pieces include Misbaha bracelets and necklaces, diamond and emerald rings, and sterling silver accessories, such as pens and cufflinks. The collection also introduces EAA brooches and cord bracelets, symbolising the foundation’s commitment to education through art and design.

Whether through the tactile elegance of Braille-inspired jewellery or the cultural richness of EAA’s collection, this year’s exhibition demonstrates that jewellery is more than adornment – it is a language of impact.

Organised by Qatar Tourism and brought to you by Visit Qatar, DJWE remains a cornerstone of Qatar’s event calendar, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth. This premier B2B and B2C exhibition offers a unique platform for visitors to explore exclusive collections, connect with industry experts, and participate in networking opportunities. With the inclusion of both emerging talents and established names, the 21st edition of DJWE reaffirms its status as a hub for creative collaboration and business innovation.

To register for the exhibition, visit www.djwe.com

To explore the latest events on Qatar’s calendar, visit www.visitqatar.com

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spending. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.