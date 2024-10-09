Dubai, UAE - The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of the leading knowledge initiatives by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), launched the ‘Scientific Translation’ workshop to emphasize the role of scientific translation in producing and increasing Arabic scientific content.

Held virtually under the supervision of Dr. Ghanim Al Samerrai, the workshop brought together 13 young translators with the aim of enhancing their skills and abilities in scientific translation. The objective of this workshop is to advance MBRF’s contribution to the production and dissemination of scientific content in Arabic, highlighting the essential role of translation in this regard. Translation connects languages, cultures, and peoples, enabling the transfer of modern scientific research and discoveries to different languages and expanding the reach of its beneficiaries.

Dr. Ghanim Al Samerrai said: “The ‘Scientific Translation’ workshop aligns perfectly with DIPW’s efforts to enhance the knowledge and translation movement in the Arab World as well as enriching the Arabic knowledge production. Through this workshop, we aim to underline the instrumental role of scientific translation in making the most recently published global research and studies accessible in different languages to a broader audience, including the members of the scientific community and its institutions, researchers, students, and research centers.”

Al Samerrai further highlighted that in addition to developing the skills of young translators, the workshop also creates a new link between Arab academia, knowledge, and global experiences, assisting in the creation of an Arab knowledge society that is based on innovation and sustainability.

He explained that by offering students and researchers accurate scientific content and allowing them to draw on the experiences of others to generate new ideas, scientific translation helps raise awareness, improve scientific knowledge, and consolidate innovation among them. Additionally, it promotes evidence-based decision-making in a variety of fields, including health, education, energy, and others, all of which support sustainable development.

The Scientific Translation workshop fosters international cooperation in the fields of scientific research and guarantees the preservation of knowledge heritage by documenting research in different languages. This further contributes to enriching the global scientific landscape, allowing societies to develop novel approaches and solutions to address modern challenges in innovative ways based on reliable scientific knowledge.

DIPW supports and nurtures talents in the Arab world by developing their writing skills, enhancing young writers’ abilities, and providing them with countless opportunities to publish their creative work. This workshop is part of the series of activities and workshops launched by DIPW this year, all of which are aimed at producing a new generation of creative writers and translators as well as opening new avenues for the exchange of Arab scientific and literary products with their international counterparts.

