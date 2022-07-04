450 buyers and visitors from 60 countries attended

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai International Content Market (DICM) has been awarded the Best Annual Media Industry Event in the Middle East and North Africa region. The annual event offers brands in the global and regional entertainment, media, and content industry an interactive platform that allows them to explore the regional market and further develop their businesses.

DICM is the only leading event specifically designed and structured for content producers looking for development opportunities in the region that are willing to connect with broadcasters, media and entertainment platforms to expand their distribution network.

Since its inception, DICM has played an important and pivotal role for the content industry in the region, paving the way for many international content producers to enter into the market

With loyalty being a core value of DICM, it has built and nurtured long-term partnerships with its participants every year, which has in turn earned a reputation in the industry for being a high-quality platform that delivers a valuable and memorable experience to all visitors and exhibitors.

DICM has been a pioneer in the region by acting quickly to fill the gap in the market and dedicate itself to the Middle East and North African content community by nurturing its development while gathering content sellers and buyers together in the same room. While remaining focused on its main objectives, the event has expanded its geographical outreach and developed new services to better support its attendees.

In a rapidly evolving global market, DICM is constantly adapting and enhancing the way it operates by providing innovative and pioneering solutions as showcased through its Content Business Hub, which features over 10,000 hours of content to browse through and preview. The Content Business Hub is a focused platform which helped content sellers pre-schedule more than 800 meetings with qualified buyers over a two-day period in the 2021 edition alone.

DICM 2021 edition had connected over 50 international and MENA based exhibiting companies, including four country pavilions from Türkiye, Russia, South Korea, and Spain to over 450 buyers and visitors from more than 60 countries.

As an added value to keep industry professionals engaged and updated with the latest trends and news, DICM also initiated The Content Market Webinars, a series of free webinars presenting the latest trends, novelties, news, and opportunities in the industry.

DICM’s testimonials speak for itself as key media executives praised DICM as a must-attend event which provides a regional platform that helps the media community grow their businesses and build their network for new opportunities.

Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, stated: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our sponsors and participants for their continued support and collaboration that has enabled us to reach these heights, making DICM an example and a reference point in the content media sector in the region.”

He continued: “I look forward to an even more fruitful partnership in the future, thus making DICM a destination for content producers, platforms, and broadcasters from around the world.”

The Dubai International Content Market is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organisation EST., a member of INDEX Holding. The DICM 2022 edition will be held on the 23rd and 24th of November at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel Conference Centre in Dubai and will welcome over 60 exhibitors and more than 600 buyers and visitors from around the world.

