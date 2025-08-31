Sharjah: The 12th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival is experiencing remarkable visitor turnout as it concludes today, Sunday, at Dibba Al Hisn, stimulating economic and commercial activity in the city and the emirate of Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, the festival offers a vibrant cultural experience that reflects the authentic heritage of the Eastern Coast and the UAE’s age-old tradition of salting fish.

Visitors and participants praised the efforts invested in organising this year’s festival, noting that the availability of integrated services enabled an engaging experience across its diverse pavilions, including the central Al Maleh Market, the dining area serving authentic traditional cuisine, and the local agricultural product displays.

This year’s edition has recorded exceptional growth, with participation exceeding 100 exhibitors representing government entities, private sector companies, leading brands, local families, and entrepreneurs involved in the Al Maleh (salted fish) industry.

H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stated that the festival has evolved into a premier economic platform serving the Eastern Region. Through its annual engagement with exhibitors, it showcases to the community of Dibba Al Hisn the success stories of productive families and entrepreneurs who have capitalised on the heritage-linked Al Maleh industry and other traditional maritime crafts that contribute to the UAE’s food security.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber actively supports local industries with high market demand and works to create new marketing channels that strengthen the local economic ecosystem, affirming that the festival plays a vital role in empowering entrepreneurs and transforming traditional crafts into sustainable ventures.

Al Awadi explained that the four-day event featured a packed programme of heritage performances, commercial activities, and hands-on workshops that generated a lasting positive impact, directly supporting productive families and local enterprises.

“The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival has established its position as a strategic event on the national events calendar, clearly demonstrating that heritage, beyond its cultural value, holds significant economic potential that drives innovation across multiple trade and industrial sectors,” he added.

For his part, H.E. Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, highlighted the festival’s role in empowering the local economy, supporting SMEs, and fostering economic growth in Dibba Al Hisn and the Eastern Region through sustainable economic practices.

He commended the collaborative efforts that led to the success of the event, drawing large audiences, entrepreneurs, and productive families, while amplifying its economic impact and boosting demand for products showcased at the central “Al Maleh Market” and local agricultural produce pavilions.

Al Yahyai noted that the growing appetite for high-quality heritage products encourages producers and artisans to transform their crafts into sustainable year-round industries, reinforcing the UAE’s comprehensive development vision focused on preserving marine and agricultural heritage and positioning it as a key pillar of national food security.

The Al Maleh Market, a key attraction of this year’s edition, witnessed steady turnout from visitors who flocked to purchase traditional salted fish, popular dishes, and handicrafts.

Productive families said that demand surpassed their expectations as the festival created new sales channels and offered comprehensive exhibition platforms that helped increase revenues and build confidence in their small-scale businesses.

Since its launch last Thursday, the festival has transformed into a live stage celebrating maritime heritage. It featured a series of folkloric performances highlighting traditional fishing practices, alongside educational workshops and engaging activities that introduced visitors to the basics of Al Maleh creation, salting, and canning, in addition to awareness seminars on sustainable fishing.

These initiatives not only safeguard an essential element of the UAE’s cultural heritage but also support the long-term viability of traditional crafts, reinforcing their cultural and economic value.

Running until 9 p.m. today, the Al Maleh and Fishing concludes its programme on a high note, having achieved significant growth and fostered strong community engagement.

Beyond its cultural appeal, the festival has drawn interest from the age-old fishing industry while showcasing the latest innovations in fishing equipment and boats. This integration highlights opportunities for partnership between heritage and technology enthusiasts, opening new horizons for innovation in the maritime sector and supporting the shift toward sustainable marine industries.

