High-level delegation led by DFM and senior representatives from Dubai's leading companies.

The exclusive roadshow will cater to the growing interest from investors in Asia.

Dubai – Dubai Financial Market (DFM) organizes an exclusive international investor roadshow for the first time in the island city state. Investors in Singapore will have the opportunity to meet senior representatives from Dubai’s leading companies.

The debut roadshow in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, will be part of Singapore Corporate Days 2023, and will underline DFM's commitment to broaden its global investor engagement while showcasing the depth of Dubai's capital markets.

Building on the resounding success of DFM’s roadshows earlier this year in New York and London and in response to growing interest from Asian markets, DFM is set to deliver another impactful investor engagement opportunity. The roadshow aims to engage investors in Asia, providing them with a unique opportunity to interact with sector specialists and generalist portfolio managers from major institutional equity funds in Singapore and the broader region. The conference will enable one-on-one interactions and small group meetings, facilitating meaningful exchange and discussions.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai said: “We are increasingly seeing strong appetite from global investors who want to access the growing capital markets taking place in Dubai. That is why we have decided to host our third roadshow this year in Singapore, one of the world’s most dynamic hubs of finance, business, and culture. With 48% of the trading activity on DFM spearheaded by international investors in the first half of the year, the roadshow is extremely well timed and aligned with the growing global interest in our market.

“Dubai is an increasingly important trade hub for the global flow of capital. Our goal is to bridge East and Middle East, uniting capital, and opportunities to fuel the growing appetite of international investors. The roadshow will be a vital platform to showcase Dubai's robust financial ecosystem, offering foreign investors insights into regional growth prospects and opportunities to diversify their portfolios.’’

The Singapore edition follows the success of DFM’s recent International Investors Roadshow in London in June this year, which garnered 87 one-on-one meetings with senior representatives from over 100 global investment funds represented by 231 investors.

Dubai’s emergence as a global financial center is evidenced by DFM’s strong performance in 2023. DFM’s primary index outperformed its 8-year record achieving a year to date increase of 22.6%, and DFM PJSC reported 77% rise in Net Profit during the first half of 2023, supported by 25,699 new investors, 74% of which were foreign investors. Additionally, the share of foreign investors in market capitalization reached 20% by the end of June 2023. The strong half yearly performance was also aided by the growing participation of institutional investors who had a significant share of 57% of the trading value.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

