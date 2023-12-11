On December 8th 2023, students enrolled in the Islamic Banking and Finance course at IBA, under the guidance of Dr. Irum Saba, showcased their expertise by developing innovative products for Islamic finance industry. The event, sponsored by the IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF), provided a platform for participants to present groundbreaking Islamic finance products to a distinguished panel of judges, each possessing extensive experience in the corporate realm of Islamic finance.



The chief guest of the session Mufti Dr. Irshad Ahamad Aijaz (Chairman Shariah Advisory Committee of State Bank of Pakistan & Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan) during his address spoke about why students should learn Islamic Finance and answered critical questions of the students.



The respected judges from industry were:

1. Muhammad Raza, Group Head Customer Support, Meezan Bank

2. Mr. Wajahat Khawaja, Executive Director, Salaam Takaful

3. Mr. Zia Khalid, Senior Program Manager, IBA CEIF, Karachi



The students exhibited remarkable innovation, presenting novel ideas that left a lasting impression on the judges. The competition witnessed a high level of engagement and enthusiasm, ultimately culminating in the success of the event. Notably, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were rewarded with prize money, highlighting the caliber of the participants and the significance of their contributions to the field of Islamic finance. Overall, the event served as a testament to the dedication and talent of IBA students in advancing the discourse on innovative Islamic financial solutions.