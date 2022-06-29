Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is participating in the 11th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF11) taking place in Katowice, Poland.

WUF, a non-legislative technical forum convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and held every two years in a different city, examines the most pressing issues facing the world today such as rapid urbanisation and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies. This year, the theme of WUF is 'Transforming our Cities for a Better Urban Future', which will provide insights on how cities can be better prepared to address future crises while ensuring transformation towards a better urban future.

DMT and DCT Abu Dhabi are participating in this edition together to share their knowledge throughout the week and demonstrate how governments can successfully fulfil their pledges towards WUF Declarations, and to also celebrate Abu Dhabi's accomplishments since it hosted the previous session of WUF (WUF10), held under the theme of 'Cities of Opportunities: Connecting Culture and Innovation'.

The Abu Dhabi Declared Actions announced at WUF 10 included commitments from international organisations, national, local, and regional governments, the private sector, civil society, academia, and others to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by world leaders in Paris in 2015.

In addition to discussing the top achievements and sharing best practices, DMT will provide insights on the future of cities, challenges and opportunities, and ways cities can be better prepared to address future pandemics.

H.E Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of DMT, said: "The 10th World Urban Forum served as a rallying cry for stakeholders to step up their commitment to advancing sustainable urban development in the Decade of Action initiated by the UN. Our goal was to provide a solid platform for designing and proposing promising solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.

“We believe that Abu Dhabi’s participation this year will support the urban global development as we can share our knowledge and best practices with everyone participating.”

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau Director, DCT Abu Dhabi, added: “. As the previous host city, we are honoured to be continuing the conversation of change amongst global thought-leaders and learning innovative and future-focussed ideas towards transforming our city 'for a Better Urban Future'. The platform allows us to refine our future urban planning, considering our cultural assets, heritage, population, and the thousands of annual visitors that visit our city, to enhance the experience of visiting a leading global destination.”

Creating a legacy beyond WUF, Abu Dhabi was able to facilitate cross-learning and best practices sharing among the Forum's host countries and cities, ensuring a lasting impact during the recently held WUF Alumni meet in Cairo.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport was established by Law No. 30 of 2019, and its main priorities are to realize the vision of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, which draws on the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to embrace progress by placing great value on the importance of pursuing development in line with both the needs of present and future generations and the community in general.

The authority embodies the values of good governance, driven by the needs of the community it serves and working with a passion to accomplish its aims. The Department focuses on finding the most effective means of providing essential, modern, responsive and comprehensive municipal services across three regional municipalities, and supports Abu Dhabi's global position as a leader in innovation-led urban planning and transportation, as part of the Abu Dhabi government's commitment to maintaining the highest standards to the benefit of all citizens and residents of the emirate.

The DMT is responsible for continually investing in the development of better infrastructure, facilities and transportation sectors within the emirate, guiding, regulating and monitoring urban development to enhance Abu Dhabi's reputation as a world-class destination to live, work and visit.

The DMT also ensures the highest standards of safety, security, sustainability and technological development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's land, air and maritime transport networks, in accordance with the highest international standards and the UAE's legislation with the objective of being the region’s connection to the world.

The Department’s aspirations are driven by the simple proposition of innovating and building sustainable smart cities, fostering a capacity to change and adapt in order to maintain excellence in services and sustaining prosperity for future generations, allowing the entire Abu Dhabi community to reach their full potential.