Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference, the 11th annual conference of South West Africa Asia Chapter of ELSO (Extracorporeal Life Support Organization) has concluded with tremendous success, bringing together more than 70 esteemed speakers, over 1,100 delegates, and participants from across the globe to explore the latest advancements in ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) therapy. This year’s conference, which took place over several days, was celebrated for its in-depth discussions, cutting-edge presentations, and exceptional networking opportunities.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and support from Department of Health, the event highlighted the complexities of ECMO therapy, covering its application in critical care settings, novel approaches, emerging technologies, and the integration of ECMO care into multi-disciplinary healthcare teams. Delegates had access to a wealth of knowledge from top experts, with specialized sessions designed to cater to both novice and seasoned professionals in the field.

Dignitaries from Department of Health, Abu Dhabi inaugurated the event and also providing unwavering support for the expansion of ECMO services in Abu Dhabi. Their commitment to advancing ECMO education and patient care was reflected in the high-level engagement throughout the event.

Feedback from delegates has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the quality and diversity of the content delivered. Sessions were praised for their practical insights, collaborative approach, and the opportunity to engage directly with experts and peers. The event also facilitated numerous opportunities for professional growth, with participants gaining valuable knowledge that they can use to help their patients.

The participation and support from industry partners were instrumental in making this conference a resounding success. Industry leaders showcased the latest in ECMO-related technologies, while contributing to insightful dialogues on the future of the field. Their collaboration provided significant value for attendees and underscored the role of innovation in transforming patient care.

"We are incredibly pleased with the success of this year’s SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference," said Dr. Praveen Kumar G, Chair of the Scientific Committee. "The knowledge shared and the connections made are a testament to the growing importance of ECMO in critical care. We are grateful for the participation of our speakers, delegates, industry partners, stakeholders from the leading regional hospitals, and the Department of Health, whose collaboration ensured the event’s success."