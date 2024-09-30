Event convened 120+ luxury hospitality brands and ultra-luxury travel trade representatives for a four-day programme of networking and immersion in Abu Dhabi’s diverse tourism portfolio

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral have hosted the first-ever Middle Eastern edition of the prestigious LOOP BEYOND BORDERS luxury travel fair. Held from 15 to 19 September at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas in Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara in Al Dhafra, the event welcomed distinguished high-end travel professionals from across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Bringing together over 70 ultra-luxury agencies and more than 60 suppliers, the event provided a platform for participants to engage in meaningful discussions, network, and explore new opportunities for collaboration in the luxury travel sector. Across four days, attendees conducted over 60 one-on-one appointments with key tour operators and agents from 16 countries, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s world-class hospitality, cultural heritage, and high-end travel offerings. Exclusive networking events included an evening at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and an unforgettable '1,001 Nights' experience at Qasr Al Sarab’s Royal Pavilion.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Hosting the Middle East’s inaugural LOOP BEYOND BORDERS event reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for luxury travellers. The event showcased the emirate’s remarkable hospitality, cultural richness, and unparalleled luxury experiences, while strengthening our partnerships across Central and Eastern Europe and beyond.”

With a notable increase in travel interest from CEE and CIS markets, LOOP BEYOND BORDERS reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to being a leading global luxury destination. The event also supported DCT Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to contribute to the UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to welcome 39.3 million visitors annually by 2030.

