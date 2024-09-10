The Bahrain Institute for P earls and Gemstones (DANAT) recently welcomed a group of tour guides from the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA). This visit was part of DANAT's commitment to enhancing awareness of Ba hrain's esteemed heritage in pearl extraction and trade, a cornerstone of the kingdom's tourism attractions.

The tour guides were immersed in the rich history and cultural significance of pearls in Bahrain, an integral aspect of the nation’s heritage. They gained valuable insights from a detailed presentation by DANAT’s experts, who elucidated various dimensions of the pearl industry—from traditional extraction methods to its economic and commercial relevance.

The guides were also introduced to DANAT’s pioneering laboratory, the first of its kind globally, along with its state-of-the-art testing and evaluation equipment. This experience enhanced their comprehension of Bahrain's natural wealth and provided insights into the accredited certificates offered in jewellery and gemstone inspection, as well as the educational courses available for those aspiring to specialize in gemstone valuation.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, commented: “This visit reflects our commitment to equipping national professionals with the knowledge needed to emphasize the significance of the pearl sector in Bahrain, a vital aspect of our heritage. We anticipate that our collaboration with BACA will further bolster cultural tourism in the Kingdom.”

Mrs. Jamsheer added, “Bahrain’s pearl industry has a storied legacy and has significantly shaped the nation’s economy for centuries. We are committed to bolstering its global competitiveness and are eager to continue playing a central role in advancing the sector at local, regional, and international levels.”

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

