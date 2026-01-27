Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones DANAT hosted a high level in person session under the theme How Sustainability Shapes Resilient Value Chains at its HQ at the Bahrain World Trade Center.

The session was led by Mrs. Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer at Kering Group and Co-Chair of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, with the participation of Mrs. Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of the Initiative, alongside Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT. The event was held in collaboration with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bahrain.

The session formed part of DANAT’s ongoing efforts to reinforce the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional and international convening platform for dialogue on sustainability within the global luxury sector. By bringing together global experts, sustainability decision makers and industry institutions, the engagement contributed to broader discussions shaping the future of responsible jewellery and resilient value chains. The visit marked the first official appearance of Kering Group in Bahrain at this senior leadership level, underscoring the Kingdom’s growing relevance in global luxury and sustainability discourse.

Discussions focused on the practical application of sustainability across global value chains, addressing responsible sourcing practices, transparency and traceability, and the development of effective governance frameworks within the watches, jewellery and wider luxury industries. The dialogue emphasized the importance of moving beyond conceptual commitments towards implementable solutions capable of reinforcing supply chain resilience and supporting long term sustainability.

The session also highlighted DANAT’s role in safeguarding both terrestrial and marine environments while promoting adherence to ESG standards across the jewellery sector. Particular attention was given to the Institute’s collaboration with the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 and CIBJO, which has resulted in the launch of the Initiative’s SME Solutions Lab on Sustainability. The Lab is designed to provide practical tools that enable SMEs to integrate environmental, social and governance considerations into their daily operations.

In addition, the session reviewed DANAT’s experience in connecting Bahrain’s long-established heritage in natural pearl extraction and trade, and the expertise accumulated across generations, with contemporary scientific knowledge and global sustainability frameworks. This integrated approach places the preservation of natural resources and the adoption of responsible practices at the center of the Institute’s work, spanning scientific research, testing and certification, and professional training and capacity building programmes. Through this model, DANAT continues to align its activities with international sustainability priorities while contributing to progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, commented: “We are proud to host this session, which created an important space for exchanging expertise and perspectives on how sustainability can move beyond theory and be embedded into practical, measurable actions across jewellery value chains. At DANAT, we believe that Bahrain’s deep-rooted heritage in pearls and gemstones, combined with our advanced scientific, technical, and institutional capabilities today, uniquely positions us to contribute meaningfully to the global sustainability conversation in the luxury sector, and to help shape responsible, transparent, and resilient models for the future of the industry.”

For her part, Mrs. Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, said: “WJI 2030 was created to turn collective commitment into collective progress. The SMEs pathway represents a key step in learning how targeted collaboration can help smaller businesses navigate regulatory complexity, stakeholder expectations, and long-term transformation. With the leadership of DANAT, this work demonstrates how shared learning and partnership can accelerate resilience across the industry, and we look forward to exchanging these insights with other organizations as we scale the SME solutions lab across regions.”

Mrs. Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability and Institutional Affairs Officer at Kering Group and Co-Chair of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, stated: “Sustainability ambitions will only translate into real impact if every player that powers our value chains is equipped to act. Building capacity at this level is no longer optional - it is foundational. Through the WJI 2030 that Kering co-created with Cartier, practical tools have been developed in order to allow SMEs to integrate climate resilience, resource preservation, and inclusiveness directly into their operations, enabling sustainability to become a core part of how business is done. At Kering we strongly believe that sustainability doesn’t sit alongside the business - it reshapes how we create value, and working collectively is the only way to accelerate this systemic change.”

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact.

muneera.alfadhel@DANAT.bh

Marketing & Communications