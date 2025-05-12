Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Health Insurance Company-Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, is set to host a community webinar on lung health and the prevention of lung disorders. This initiative reflects Daman’s ongoing commitment to fostering healthier communities by empowering individuals with knowledge and practical strategies to make informed choices about their health and wellbeing.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, May 15th, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM UAE time, in collaboration with Manzil Health Services. It will take a closer look at the prevalence and risk factors of common lung conditions. The webinar will cover the impact of smoking, vaping, and environmental hazards, as well as the importance of early detection and lifestyle choices in preventing respiratory diseases. Attendees will Engage in a 45-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute live Q&A session, providing a unique opportunity for direct interaction with the expert.

From long-standing programmes such as chronic disease management to recent awareness initiatives like breast cancer webinars, Daman remains committed to addressing some of the UAE’s most pressing health challenges. As part of this ongoing commitment, Daman will continue to host webinars throughout the year to support better health outcomes. Registration is available through Daman’s website or via the link in its social media bio.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to over 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease management programmes. Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

