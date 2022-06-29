Manama, Bahrain: CTM360 is a proud exhibitor at the 34th Annual FIRST Conference entitled “Strength Together,” organized in Dublin, Ireland, from 26th June to 1st July 2022. The FIRST Conference is a prestigious platform for global security teams, with the annual FIRST Conference bringing together security practitioners from around the world. CTM360 is the first company from the Kingdom of Bahrain to exhibit at this global conference.

CTM360, a leading digital risk protection platform, has taken a step forward to share its knowledge and experience from the front lines of the threat landscape, aligning with the goals of the conference. At FIRST Conference, CTM360 is currently showcasing a wide range of its Digital Risk Protection (DRP) technologies, such as HackerView for External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Scorecard and Third-Party Risk Monitoring, CyberBlindspot for Surface, Deep & Dark Web Detection and Response, Anti-Phishing and Brand Protection. CTM360 will also be launching the latest release of its ThreatCover for environment hardening from risks identified in Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI).

As an exhibitor, CTM360 is currently conducting live demos with pre-populated data for every attendee’s organization, making for a unique, up-to-date and real-time experience.

The Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) is an international organization of incident response teams dedicated to reducing computer security incidents worldwide. As part of the conference’s goals, the event aims to empower people to be aware of the threat landscape and enhance visibility and control over global cyber crimes, resulting in a safer cyber community.

About CTM360®

CTM360®, powered by EDX Labs, offers 24 x 7 x 365 Digital Risk Protection to detect and respond to vulnerabilities and threats in cyberspace. Via a consolidated Digital Risk Protection stack, CTM360® provides External Attack Surface Management, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Corporate & VIP Brand Protection, Social Media monitoring, Online

anti-fraud, Data Leakage, Threat Hunting, and neutralizing in cyberspace, Anti-Phishing, and Takedowns on an unlimited basis. Noteworthy statistics include 2.2 Million Cyber Incidents Managed via threat hunting & neutralizing, 3 Million Digital Assets Audited via digital risk management, 15 Billion accounts indexed in the hacked data archive, and 2000+ Executives protected via VIP Brand Protection. CTM360 has been listed as the Top 14 Digital Risk Protection Companies globally by Forrester in 2018. CTM360 has recently been recognized as Digital Risk Protection (DRPS) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) vendor in Gartner’s latest report on “Emerging Technology and Trends Impact Radar: Security” in 2021.