Abu Dhabi: Leading Abu Dhabi-based real estate agency, Crompton Partners, is hosting a free-to-attend seminar at 6pm on 5 February, at the Park Arjaan by Rotana hotel, titled “Abu Dhabi Property: The Investor’s Playbook.”

Aimed at investors interested in learning more about the Abu Dhabi property market, the seminar will serve to enlighten property investors looking to make smarter, more confident decisions in Abu Dhabi’s evolving real estate market.

The seminar, hosted by Crompton Partners’ Managing Partner Ben Crompton, will feature his deep expert insights, bring market clarity, and offer practical strategies every investor should know to keep up with the capital’s rapidly evolving market.

This fascinating chance to hear from one of Abu Dhabi’s leading experts builds on Crompton Partners’ recent report – A Guide to Abu Dhabi Investment.

While this in-depth report explains why Abu Dhabi is increasingly attracting major developers and long-term capital - and what this means for property investors seeking stability, resilience and sustainable returns - Crompton Partners’ forthcoming seminar offers a special opportunity to directly address the report’s author and market expert himself.

Ben will explore the structural forces shaping the emirate’s property market, explain - backed by data - why Abu Dhabi is the go-to city for property in 2026, and discuss the different types of visa available to investors.

There’s also a chance to better understand the wider local and federal legal framework, and to consider any potential property investment in the context of Abu Dhabi’s positive economic forecast.

Ben said: “While our report is comprehensive in its market breadth and depth, the chance to meet and talk with our team and fellow investors is invaluable, especially in a market where face-to-face remains the key way of conducting business.

“We will be available to address any questions or issues people might have, and we hope the upshot of attending is that we serve to demystify some of the issues.”

Abu Dhabi enters 2026 with demand continuing to outpace supply, supported by steady economic expansion, a growing professional population and rising international interest. This imbalance - combined with disciplined development pipelines - continues to draw both regional and international developers to the capital, particularly in master-planned island destinations and mixed-use districts.

Crompton Partners’ analysis points to 2026 as a year where investors are likely to become more selective, favouring markets with predictable growth trajectories over speculative gains. Abu Dhabi’s combination of rental yields, capital appreciation potential, and currency stability is positioning it as a counter-cyclical option in a more cautious global investment climate.

Those who'd like to attend are invited RSVP here: https://forms.gle/9ZvMBPKcvDuaa3AK6

Seminar details: Abu Dhabi Property - The Investor’s Playbook: Thursday, 5 February at 6pm, Park Arjaan by Rotana, Abu Dhabi

About Crompton Partners: Crompton Partners Estate Agents is a multi-award-winning, British-owned real estate firm, launched in 2012 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

With over a decade of experience, the firm has built a reputation for integrity, innovation, and transparency - delivering exceptional service to clients across residential, commercial and corporate sectors. Co-founded by Ben Crompton, Crompton Partners has worked tirelessly to earn its solid reputation for delivering top-tier real estate services across the UAE. Specialising in residential sales and lettings in Abu Dhabi, the dynamic agency is known for its expert local knowledge and exceptional client care.

Crompton Partners is proud to serve some of the UAE’s most prominent institutions, including ADIA, ADIC, Etihad Airways, Shell, JP Morgan, Rotana, NMC Hospitals, and Aldar Academies, among many others. The firm’s teams work across all major investment zones in Abu Dhabi - from Reem Island to Saadiyat, Yas Island, and Al Ghadeer.

For more, please visit https://cromptonpartners.com/