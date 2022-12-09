Apparel Group’s leading footwear brand Crocs will be present at Sole DXB, the Middle East’s premier culture and lifestyle festival with a large pavilion presenting Salehe Bembury’s latest style and with cool customization activations for its fans. The space will be divided in two sections; one dedicated to the launch of an exclusive colorway of the Salehe Bembury Collection, and the other one intended to be a young and vibrant area where guests will be able to customize the iconic Classic Clogs designed by an Emirati artist using the Crocs printer.

The Salehe Bembury Sasquatch colorway is the final launch moment for 2022 in collaboration with Crocs. This colorway will be exclusively available in the UAE, only at the Crocs Pavilion in Sole DXB. Salehe Bembury himself will be attending the event, to announce the launch of this exclusive colorway. The Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury is an exploration of form and function that balances heritage with the most innovative mould in the shoe business. This is an entirely new direction for our Classic Clog, composed of 3 of Salehe's signature fingerprints merged together, with dramatic concave ridges allowing for multi-directional traction.

In the Crocs customization lab, guests will be able to choose from 6 designs to customize their Iconic Classic Clogs along with custom-made Jibbitz by using a Crocs printer. Guests will be able to see their Crocs being customized right there and then, giving the customization an experiential feeling. The 6 designs and Jibbitz have been created by an Emirati Artist, Maisoon Al Saleh highlighting elements in Al Saleh’s surroundings with a blend of sine waves such as palm trees, falcons, and architectural buildings. Maisoon presents the story of tolerance and human contact through the symbolic use of sine waves. Al Saleh disrupts the composition by leaving her subjects’ with colorful visual effects; in some pieces the background of the image, is erased by a television test pattern – a ubiquitous motif that is not only a quasi-visual representation of the sine wave, but also an universal and internationally recognisable point of reference. As the combination of the various sine waves creates a harmonic bond, the artist seeks to emphasise the importance of deepening the connection between different nationalities.

Be sure to visit the Crocs Pavilion at Sole DXB from 9th to 11th December 2022, to get a pair of the exclusive Salehe Bembury’s Sasquatch colorway or the Iconic Classic Clogs customized with your favorite design.

Listings Information

Event: Sole DXB

Dates: 9th, 10th, 11th December 2022

Times: 9th doors open from 5 pm until 9:30 pm

10th & 11th doors open at 12pm until 11 pm

Ticket prices:

General release tickets

● Friday Preview Pass - Dec 9th - 100 AED

● Daily Pass - Dec 10th - 295 AED

● Daily Pass - Dec 11th - 295 AED

● Weekend Pass - Access for Dec 9th -11th - 450 AED

Day-of-Show tickets will be available at the door

● Friday Preview Pass - Dec 9th - 100 AED

● Daily Pass - Dec 10th - 345 AED

● Daily Pass - Dec 11th - 295 AED

● Weekend Pass - Access for Dec 9th -11th - 550 AED

Tickets are available through Virgin Megastore Tickets https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae, Dubai Calendar App, and www.soledxb.com.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Crocs’ proprietary Croslite™ material, a molded footwear technology, is included in the vast majority of Crocs’ collection and delivers extraordinary comfort with each step. Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocsgulf.com or follow @Crocs_MiddleEast on Facebook & Instagram.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 18,500+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.appareluae.com

About Sole DXB

Sole DXB is an annual youth and contemporary cultural festival, built on its pillars of fashion, music, visuals arts and sports, that saw over 36,000 people from more than 60 countries attend the December 2019 edition.

The three-day festival spans live music, workshops, film screenings, direct to consumer brand activations, exclusive and limited fashion drops, art installations, and the region’s most competitive streetball tournament.

Sole DXB is the most powerful experiential brand-building platform across the SWANA region, attracting a young, diverse, and sophisticated audience.

The ecosystem they’ve built through their experiential, content, and values-driven strategy, serves as the main bridge between a global community of 150+ brands and a rapidly expanding global audience.

About Sole

Sole is a founder-owned platform that connects communities through creativity and culture.

Their mission is to use the arts, culture, and sports to make cities more liveable.

What started as a grassroots movement, has grown to become the leading voice for youth and contemporary culture across the SWANA region, encompassing a festival, creative agency, basketball league, and publishing business, built on the pillars of fashion, music, sports, and the visual arts.

