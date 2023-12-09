In a groundbreaking move announced during a side event of COP-28, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) and Atos have formally sealed a collaboration / partnership through the signing of a shareholder agreement to establish a joint venture company in Egypt. This Joint venture Company will be tasked with the comprehensive management and operations of all IT infrastructure and applications within the new administrative capital and providing smart city services to the first smart city in region.

ACUD is the owner and developer for the New Administrative capital in Egypt which is located 45 km East of Cairo. The fully-fledged city will cover an area of 230,000 feddans/ 950 sq km split into four phases, of which a new government district, cultural and art city, diplomatic district and sports city and a wide variety of urban neighborhood. The new capital city will help to strengthen and diversify the country’s economic potential by creating new places to live, work and visit. The smart city initiative within the ACUD framework aims to leverage advanced technologies for sustainable urban development, improved infrastructure, and enhanced quality of life for residents.

Under the terms of this visionary agreement, Atos, a global leader in technology services, commits to applying its vast experience in managing, operating and maintaining smart infrastructure and information technology systems inside and outside the New Administrative Capital, with a specific emphasis on sustainability and the reduction of CO2 emissions through the implementation of innovative and eco-friendly practices.

The newly established joint venture company is set to benefit from Atos' global expertise, ensuring seamless, efficient operations of ACUD's IT ecosystem in alignment with principles of environmental sustainability. Furthermore, Atos will play a vital role in knowledge transfer, endowing the joint venture with insights and best practices derived from their successful management of smart city initiatives worldwide.

The agreement was formalized with the signatures of Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and managing director of ACUD and on behalf of Atos Mr. Ahmed ElHarany GM Atos Egypt and Mrs. Berenice Chassagne CEO Atos Growing Markets . The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Eng Ahmed Fahmy ACUD General Manager and Mr. Nourdine Behman, CEO of Atos Tech Foundation and adding an extra layer of strategic significance to this collaborative endeavor.

This landmark partnership positions ACUD to advance its technological infrastructure in support of sustainable urban development, contributing to global initiatives aimed at addressing climate challenges. The joint venture company is poised to be a key player in shaping the digital landscape of the New Administrative Capital.

ACUD aims at providing smart city services to inhabitants and visitors including: smart meters, smart cards, smart recycling, smart parking, smart payment and smart lighting