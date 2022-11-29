The event is co-organised by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), co-located with The Contracting Excellence Awards, an SCA initiative to recognise the best examples of local contracting industry innovation, best practice and excellence.

The event will be attended by and held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Majed Al Hogail, Minister for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

One of Riyadh’s most sought-after industry events, the Construction Technology Festival KSA (CTF), is back for its second edition. The event will showcase how digitalisation and advanced technologies are shaping the construction and real estate industries. It will be held at Movenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh on 14th and 15th December 2022.

Co-organised by the Saudi Contractors Authority, CTF expects more than 500 attendees. Global leaders in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) will share their insights and provide digital solutions that help design, build, and handover assets faster and more efficiently whilst focusing on better sustainability.

More than 60 expert speakers from leading organisations globally will discuss changing industry practices, including digital transformation, virtual construction, modern methods of construction, ways to decarbonise the built environment, shifting to cloud, and many more engaging topics. Real experiences in the implementation of more than 10 digital disciplines will be revealed from Internet of Things (IOT) to Machine Learning and the Metaverse.

For the first time, CTF will be co-located with The Contracting Excellence Awards, an SCA initiative to recognise the best examples of local contracting industry innovation, best practice and excellence. Networking with the SCA’s Contracting Excellence Awards elite shortlist will allow attendees to forge new relationships with the top players in the sector.

CTF KSA is organised by Ventures Connect, a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the MENA region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision-makers across various industries.

Why attend CTF?

CTF’s 2022 theme is embracing innovation and sustainability within the built environment. Rapid technological developments are changing the way construction companies work, and how projects are delivered and handed over. Digitalisation is paving the way for Construction 4.0, and the event honours individuals, organisations and projects that have embraced change. Optimisation, efficiency, and cost control play a key role in the adoption of digital technologies, and CTF is where key stakeholders and leaders can discuss strategies and solutions to bring greater efficiency to the industry.

“As the Festival has grown in popularity, we wanted its focus to better scale technology across the entire value chain, from early-stage design to operating a building or community more efficiently,” said Katie Briggs, Show Director, Construction Technology Festival, and Partner, b2b Connect.

Industry Leaders

Attendees can expect to explore pressing industry topics as over 1,000 speakers take to the stage, including members of prestigious organisations such as The Red Sea Development Company, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, NEOM, Nesma & Partners Contracting Co., Shomoul Holding Company, AMAALA, Royal Commission of Al Ula, National Housing Committee, SEVEN, Al Saedan for Development, ROSHN, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Al Bawani, Kabbani Group, and more as part of the lineup.

Agenda topics include the IOT, Machine Learning, the Cloud, predictive data, digital twins, BIM, BMS/CAFM software and others that are set to transform the industry.

CTF is supported by a range of sponsors and partners, including Oracle Construction & Engineering, Yardi, Urban Surveys, Procore, RIB CCS, Knauf, Milwaukee, Conser Consulting Engineering Services, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Polypipe Middle East, Constal, Concr, SenseHawk, Signax Software, AMANA, Wakecap, AKSA Power Generation, Tactive Software Systems, Gulf Construction, Digital Construction Hub, CIOB, and News on Projects.

-Ends-

About Ventures Connect:

Ventures Connect is a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the Middle East and Africa Region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision makers across various industries.

b2b Connect provides content development across a range of business-to-business formats. It owns, designs, manages and produces events for a range of industry-leading clients in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) and Asia Pacific regions. Run by senior media professionals, b2b Connect has a track record of creating innovative and market-driven business-to-business solutions. It also delivers sponsorship and exhibition revenues, conducts industry research and trend analysis, delivers market scoping and commercial validation, and organises trade missions and b2b meetings.

Established in 2002, Ventures Middle East (VME) is an international management consulting company providing strategic business advisory services across the GCC and the wider MENA region. Since its inception, its multinational executive leadership team has empowered clients with access to an established business network, market insights, and the competitive edge necessary for success. VME covers all sectors and industries and provides unparalleled customised analysis and superior strategic insights.

For media inquiries, please contact us

Sheena Sapsford | Marketing Manager

Email: s.sapsford@ventures-me.com