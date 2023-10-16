The event is revolutionizing design, construction, and operation of major projects and cities, with four key themes: Smart Cities, Sustainability, Data Intelligence and Data Delivery

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Construction Technology ConFex KSA, the highly anticipated industry event, is excited to announce its 3rd edition taking place from October 23 to 24, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza RDC in Riyadh. Co-organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), this event will bring together influential government authorities, project developers, contractors, consultants, and ConTech/PropTech/CityTech companies to explore the latest advancements in construction technology and the profound impact it is having.

CTF KSA plays an important role as a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, showcasing the latest innovations that will significantly contribute to the realization of Saudi Arabia's ambitious project goals.

Digital innovation is a pivotal factor in achieving the delivery of Giga Projects faster, greener and smarter. The 2023 edition of CTF KSA will explore major themes crucial for the Kingdom's project ambitions, emphasizing speed, efficiency, and collaboration. These themes encompass Digital & Innovative Delivery, Data Intelligence, Sustainability, and Smart/Future Cities. These ambitions include the Saudi Arabia Giga Project program which has crossed the $1.25 trillion mark in total value, and is part of the 2030 Vision. This is the largest civil infrastructure project globally and is set to transform the Kingdom into a tourism and entertainment hub.

CTF KSA will explore the importance of digital technologies and smart delivery for a number of major projects within the Kingdom.

This will include NEOM, which at $500 billion represents the world's largest single project, Red Sea Global’s tourism projects, worth $8.5 billion, and the sustainability principles being deployed by Roshn that will reduce energy costs by 18% for its housing projects, valued at $2.4 billion.

Overall, construction and smart city technologies are projected to reach close to $14.75 billion by 2027 in Saudi Arabia, and will be critical to the successful delivery of many billion-dollar investments.

The event agenda will feature a wide range of cutting-edge topics, including but not limited to BIM+, Digital Twins, Reality Site Capture, Virtual Construction, IoT, ERP, PMIS, Modular & Precast, E-Procurement, AI, Laser Scanning, Drones, Circular Economy, Smart City Systems, Smart City Platforms, and Cloud. These discussions will span across the realms of Buildings, Cities, and Utilities, demonstrating how technology is shaping the future of the industry.

With over 600 anticipated attendees, more than 70 distinguished speakers, and over 50 exhibitors, CTF KSA 2023 promises to be an exceptional gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and professionals dedicated to driving the construction and technology sectors forward. These key stakeholders are at the forefront of driving KSA's monumental Giga projects and play a key role in shaping the future of construction in the region.

Arsen Safaryan, Director of Information and Data Management at Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), said: "The CTF event is by far one of the top industry gatherings in the region, seamlessly bringing together both local and international expertise. This event not only provides a robust platform for professionals to exchange knowledge but also offers deep insights into the most recent technological advancements and trends shaping the industry's future."

