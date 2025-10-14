Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In the heart of a nation undergoing one of the most ambitious transformation journeys in history, Construction Technology ConFex KSA (CTF KSA) returns for its 5th edition on 22 October 2025 at the Crowne Plaza RDC, Riyadh, uniting over 1,200 industry leaders shaping the future of project delivery and construction across Saudi Arabia’s giga projects.

Supported by the Saudi Contractors Authority, CTF KSA 2025 brings together top-tier city planners, real estate developers, project owners, contractors, AEC consultants and the wider technology ecosystem to explore how innovation is redefining the Kingdom’s $1.25 trillion projects market.

With Saudi Arabia’s giga projects pushing the boundaries of scale and imagination, the message is clear: technology is no longer optional. To deliver visionary developments on time, within budget, and in line with Vision 2030’s sustainability goals, innovation must drive every stage — from planning and design to construction and operations.

Edward Surgeon, Director of Strategic Accounts, KSA at Procore, said:

“CTF events consistently deliver real value for our partners. This year, we’re excited to showcase how Procore is helping drive digital transformation across the Kingdom.”

Katie Briggs, CTF Director, added:

“ConTech is redefining efficiency, speed, and sustainability across every project lifecycle. The convergence of BIM, CDEs, AI-powered models, digital twins, and immersive tools is closing the gap between design, delivery, and operational performance.”

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host a new wave of global events and position itself as a world-class destination, ConTech has become the catalyst aligning infrastructure ambitions with real-time performance, accountability, and greener outcomes.

Attendees will explore how AI, digital twins, robotics, modular construction, BIM, and alternative materials are revolutionising the way we build creating smarter, faster, and greener delivery across the Kingdom’s mega-scale developments.

We’re excited to engage with the leaders shaping the future of infrastructure under Vision 2030. Parsons will share how we’re using AI and parametric intelligence to transform program and construction management — and the tangible results this brings to our clients,” said Max Clark, SVP & EMEA CTO

Running alongside CTF KSA 2025 is the Data Centre Technology ConFex, offering a two-in-one platform that connects leaders across construction, technology, and digital infrastructure. The combined event will feature 50+ exhibitors and 120+ expert speakers, including data centre owners, operators and outsourcers.

The event will culminate with the CTF KSA Awards, celebrating 22 categories of excellence in innovation and sustainability for people, projects and organisations in Saudi Arabia.

CTF KSA 2025 is proudly supported by leading sponsors, including Oracle, Wakecap, Vrex, Procore, Dassault Systemes, AMANA, Dubox, Dupod, ENGIE Solutions, Khatib & Alami, EllisDon, First Bit, Danaos Management, Lupa Technology, Tendered, Revizto, CMiC, Bentley, Egnyte, ALEC, ALEMCO, LINQ, Parsons, ImageGrafix, Cupix, GAMMA AR, odoo, Gulf Business Solutions, Green Figure Technique, Nemetschek Group, 3 6 Zero, Foxit, Orbit Middle East, ZWSOFT, WhiteHelmet, Xpedeon, Mygate, Zoho, Onsite, Urban Surveys, SCAVO, Ventures Onsite, DCHUB.

The future isn’t waiting. Be part of the transformation.

For more information and registration, visit www.ctf-ksa.com

