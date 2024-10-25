Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The 4th edition of Construction Technology ConFex KSA (CTF KSA) concluded in Riyadh, solidifying its role in advancing Saudi Arabia's giga projects. Held on 23rd October 2024 at the Crowne Plaza RDC, the event attracted over 800 attendees, including global leaders, contractors, developers, and technology providers, who gathered to explore innovations shaping the Kingdom’s construction sector.

This year’s conference focused on three critical themes: performance & efficiency, viability & competitive edge, and climate & well-being. Alongside panel discussions, keynotes, and CTF 101 Talks, 18 individuals, organisations, and projects were awarded for innovation and sustainability.

"CTF KSA 2024 surpassed all expectations, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in construction technology and reinforcing the Kingdom's leadership in the global construction landscape. The event demonstrated the power of innovation and collaboration in advancing the industry. From the exchange of ideas to the unveiling of cutting-edge solutions, the enthusiasm and commitment of all participants was remarkable. We are proud to have been the lead sponsor of this forward-thinking event, which will undoubtedly shape the future of construction in Saudi Arabia," said Dr. Hassan Albawi, PhD, Founder, WakeCap

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) and Ventures Connect, setting the stage for future collaborations. This partnership underscores the increasing focus on digitalization and technological innovation within the construction sector, aimed at supporting sustainable growth in the Kingdom.

"At the Saudi Contractors Authority, we are proud to be an organising partner of this conference, as it addresses a crucial topic with the potential to significantly transform the sector. The construction technology market continues on its upward trajectory, driven by advancements in technology adoption and innovation," said Abdulmajid Al-Rashoudi, Secretary-General, Saudi Contractors Authority.

A highlight of CTF KSA 2024 was the Awards Ceremony, honouring 18 winners across categories such as innovation in digital tools and sustainability. These awards showcased the construction industry's commitment to embracing advanced technologies and sustainable practices in the Kingdom's major projects.

CTF KSA 2024 Award Winners

BIM Organisation of the Year - Red Sea Global

- Red Sea Global Digital Design Organisation of the Year - AtkinsRéalis

- AtkinsRéalis Digital Transformation of the Year - Consultant - KEO International Consultants

KEO International Consultants Digital Transformation of the Year - Contractor - Saudi Binladin Group Contracting

- Saudi Binladin Group Contracting Digital Transformation of the Year - Client - NEOM

- NEOM Contractor of the Year - Nesma & Partners

- Nesma & Partners Consultant of the Year - AtkinsRéalis

- AtkinsRéalis Startup of the Year - Pulse Technologies

- Pulse Technologies Sustainable Organisation of the Year - EMAAR, The Economic City (KAEC)

- EMAAR, The Economic City (KAEC) BIM Project of the Year - Turtle Bay Studios by RSG, Group Amana

- Turtle Bay Studios by RSG, Group Amana Digital Project of the Year - ROSHN Horizon, ROSHN Group

- ROSHN Horizon, ROSHN Group Digital Project - PMIS Implementation of the Year - Rua Al Madinah Holding Company

- Rua Al Madinah Holding Company Digital Twin Project of the Year - KAFD GIS & Digital Twin - KAFD

- KAFD GIS & Digital Twin - KAFD BIM Champion of the Year - Ahmed El Samni, Red Sea Global

- Ahmed El Samni, Red Sea Global ConTech Rising Star of the Year - Khalid Abdullah Alhoqail

- Khalid Abdullah Alhoqail Woman in ConTech Award - Ana W. Hudson, Saudi Entertainment Ventures

- Ana W. Hudson, Saudi Entertainment Ventures ConTech Leader of The Year - Syed Shah, Saud Red Sea Global

- Syed Shah, Saud Red Sea Global Editor’s Choice - Sustainable Contractor of the Year - El Seif Contracting Engineering

CTF KSA 2024 underscored how AI, digital twins, and cloud platforms are driving data-driven collaboration for Saudi Arabia’s $1.25 trillion giga projects. As the demand for digital transformation and sustainability solutions grows, the event provided a vital platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and explore smarter, more efficient project delivery.

CTF KSA 2024 was supported by leading sponsors, including Oracle,

Oracle Customer Solutions for Industries Construction and Engineering, WakeCap, Dewalt-Stanley Black & Decker, VREX, Reconstruct, Nomitech, Procore, ALEC, Alemco, LINQ, Arka, Group Amana, DuBox, Danaos Software, Lupa Technology, Zoho, Bentley, ECC - Engineering Contracting Company, DesertBoard, FirstBit ERP Software, Ellisdon, Angelswing, Egnyte, Xpedeon, Silver Foundation, Kontrad, Pulse IOT, Atheeb Intergraph Saudi Company (AISC), Urban Surveys, Nesma & Partners, KEO International Consultants, Khatib & Alami, AtkinsRéalis, ZW Soft, Assystem, Alacakaya, Technical Xperts Group, Foxit, Orbit, Modent, Onsite, ImageGrafix International for Information Technology Elseif, and WhiteHelmet.

For more information on the event and a detailed list of award winners, visit [www.ctf-ksa.com].

About Ventures Connect: Ventures Connect is a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the Middle East and Africa Region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision-makers across various industries.

b2b Connect provides content development across a range of business-to-business formats, designing and managing events for industry-leading clients in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT). With a team of senior media professionals, b2b Connect delivers innovative business-to-business solutions, sponsorship and exhibition revenues, industry research, market analysis, and trade missions.

Established in 2002, Ventures Middle East (VME) is an international management consulting company offering strategic business advisory services across the GCC and the wider MENA region. With a multinational executive leadership team, VME empowers clients with access to an established business network, market insights, and the competitive edge necessary for success. VME covers all sectors and industries.

Media Contact

Tazeen Jafri,

PR Consultant

+971 50 225 5295

jafri.tazeen@gmail.com