Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Connections, a Jacobs Media brand, has announced the launch of the inaugural Connections Cruise Arabia Leadership Summit. Taking place onboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 at Port Rashid, Dubai on 18 September 2025, the exclusive, invitation-only event will convene 120 senior travel and cruise professionals. They will include global executives, government stakeholders and leading travel agents with the aim of shaping the future of cruise tourism in the GCC region and beyond.

The event will be a catalyst for future growth of the cruise sector, an industry that is entering a defining phase in its regional development. The Middle East and Africa cruise market generated $144 million in revenue last year and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% between 2025 and 2030, showcasing strong potential across the region[1].

The panel discussions at the Connections Cruise Arabia Leadership Summit will delve into two pivotal themes. Firstly: ‘Why a Middle East Cruise Hub Makes Sense’ - a session that will explore how the region’s rising popularity and proven success as a cruise destination are positioning it at the forefront of global itineraries. Industry leaders will examine the unique advantages and opportunities that make the Middle East an ideal hub for cruise tourism.

The second theme, ‘Inspiring Middle East Markets’, will focus on innovative strategies to encourage regional travellers to embrace cruise holidays. Experts will share insights on how to engage diverse audiences, foster a culture of cruising and unlock new growth across the GCC and beyond.

Gregory Reeves, Managing Director, Connections said: “Connections Cruise Arabia is designed to bring leaders together for meaningful dialogue at a pivotal moment for the region’s cruise industry. The strength of our speaker line-up reflects both the calibre of expertise in the sector and the importance of the Gulf as an emerging hub for cruise. Our goal is to create an environment where decision-makers can openly share insights, forge trusted partnerships and collectively shape strategies that will drive sustainable growth across inbound and outbound cruise tourism.”

Angelo Capurro, Global Executive Director, MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys commented: “The Gulf region is one of the most exciting and rapidly emerging regions for cruising. With its rich cultural heritage and strong appeal among international travellers, it has all the elements to become a leading global cruise hub. The Connections Cruise Arabia Leadership Summit is a key platform for bringing together industry leaders to harness this momentum and shape the cruise industry’s continued growth in the region.”

Confirmed speakers for the summit represent a distinguished lineup of industry leaders. Among them are Angelo Capurro, Global Executive Director at MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys; Hamza Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer of Port Rashid & P&O Marinas (DP World); Mohamed Saeed, Managing Director, Middle East for Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, and Azamara Cruises. As well as Hans Rood, Chief Executive Officer of Transcend Cruises; Ghadah Marghalani, Director of Branding & Communication at Aroya Cruises; and Andy Harmer, Managing Director of CLIA UK & Ireland. Their participation underscores the summit’s commitment to fostering high-level dialogue and collaboration across the global cruise sector.

The summit will unveil high-level market insights designed to address the key themes shaping the future of cruise, as well as closed-door briefings and strategic discussions. The event will also mark the launch of a bespoke Cruise Insight Report – a comprehensive, data-led analysis of global cruise trends and the region’s emerging position as a global cruise hub.

The event is supported by leading cruise lines including Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Celestyal Cruises, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Silversea and Transcend Cruises. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading trade association representing the global cruise industry, will also participate, underlining the global importance of the event.

About Jacobs Media

Jacobs Media is the definitive platform for the travel and hospitality industries, shaping conversations and driving progress for over 15 years. With Headquarters in Dubai and London, Jacobs Media’s expanding international division spans five continents with nine leading brands – including Travel Weekly, Connecting Travel and The Caterer – and organises more than 160 global events annually. Find out more at jacobsmediagroup.com

About Connections

Connections is the international private community for trusted decision-makers in travel, and forms part of Jacobs Media, the global voice for the travel and hospitality industries. Connections events bring together the industry’s most respected travel agents and suppliers throughout the year, in destinations across the world, through the pioneering ‘Connections Way’ – a proven series of proprietary methodologies and approaches designed to create long-lasting business relationships. Find out more at connectionscruise.com

[1] Source: Middle East & Africa Cruise Market Size & Outlook