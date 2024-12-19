Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Co-Production Salon is set to return to the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX), held alongside the Saudi Media Forum hosted by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority. This event is scheduled for February 19-21, 2025, in Riyadh.

Following the success of the inaugural salon last February, opportunities that are unique within the Saudi media industry have been identified. The salon aims to encourage investment in Series/ Film projects through collaborations, including co-production, co-financing, commissioning models and, notably in the Saudi market, product placement and brand integrations.

Based on analysis of last year's participation requests, it is anticipated that this edition will have a special edge that wasn’t identified in other markets. Consumer brand owners in Saudi Arabia were eager to connect directly with long-form producers for subtle marketing of consumer products and F&B brands—which accounted for about 16% of last year's Co-production Salon participation requests in Riyadh.

Participants can expect to leave enriched with connections and enhanced exposure through high-level collective marketing efforts. Highlights of the Co-Production Salon include:

Prime Location: Booth E1-F1, situated in a prime area of the exhibition.

Co-Production Wall of Fame: Featuring all partners and participants, showcasing the biggest and best of the region's media industry.

CEO Opening Hour: A small exclusive networking session that occurs prior to the opening of the exhibition, providing a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders.

In this edition, select media professionals, brands, and producers join the Co-Production Salon to explore these untapped opportunities and collaborate on their innovative projects. Building upon its success in other markets, the Co-Production Salon is dedicated to fostering business collaborations by providing industry stakeholders with actionable insights. Key focus areas include strategies to boost revenue and expand into new markets through effective localization techniques. Additionally, the salon emphasizes the utilization of data and analytics to swiftly access international markets and identify untapped opportunities within the different territories of the MENA region.

Participation requests to the Co-Production Salon are received through the form on the website. www.coproductionsalon.com

About Co-Production Salon:

The Co-Production Salon is a B2B networking platform dedicated to fostering partnerships in the global media industry. Focused on the MENA region, it provides a space for producers, investors, and content creators to connect, collaborate, and create impactful media projects that trade on international content markets.

Media Contact:

Loren Andrada

loren@hconsult.me