Manama, Bahrain – Following the resounding success of the previous two editions, the Cityscape Bahrain Conference returns this year with a renewed focus on shaping the future of liveability in the Kingdom. Taking place on November 28th, 2024, at the Exhibition World Bahrain, this year’s theme, ‘Innovate, Elevate & Thrive – Liveability at the Heart of Bahrain’s Vision,’ aligns closely with the Kingdom’s ambitious goals for urban development and sustainability.

With Bahrain continuing to advance its Vision 2030, the conference will delve into pivotal areas such as sustainable urban development, infrastructure enhancement, economic growth, social wellbeing, and environmental sustainability. By addressing these themes, the conference will highlight how liveability can be integrated into every facet of development, positioning Bahrain on the global stage as a model for innovation and resilience.

The conference will bring together over 25 local, regional, and international experts to discuss how Bahrain’s Vision 2030 is influencing urban planning and development. The discussions will emphasize how investment can balance with liveability to drive sustainable growth in the real estate sector. Other key topics include the role of education and healthcare in driving prosperity, the significance of a knowledge-based economy in supporting Bahrain’s growth, and the importance of leisure and recreation in cultivating vibrant, liveable spaces. These topics will provide a comprehensive overview of how Bahrain can work towards its liveability goals through innovative approaches and long-term planning.

The Cityscape Bahrain 2024 Conference will feature more than 10 hours of content focused on the latest trends and strategies in the real estate and urban development sectors. The event will offer a platform for industry professionals, urban planners, and policymakers to engage in meaningful dialogue, share insights, and contribute to the development of Bahrain’s liveability agenda.

The conference is set to take place alongside the renowned Cityscape Bahrain Exhibition which provides visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the local and regional real estate markets. The exhibition will offer investors and home buyers an exclusive showcase of the most prominent projects in Bahrain and beyond, alongside serving as a platform to connect with distinguished developers, brokers, and specialists.

Cityscape Bahrain 2024 invites all interested individuals to join the largest real estate event in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

