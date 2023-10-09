Judging panel to includes industry experts including from Anghami

Submission of entries open from 9 - 31 October, semi-finals on 17 and 18 November; finals on 25 November

Dubai-UAE: Following the phenomenal success of its inaugural season, City Walk Unplugged returns for another season in association with Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, promising the best of music, talent, and excitement.

Presented by City Walk, the design-inspired lifestyle destination by Merex Investment, the electrifying battle of university bands is set to rock the city as aspiring musicians from universities across the UAE take the stage to battle it out for the top spot. With an impressive array of prizes, celebrity judges, and thrilling performances, City Walk Unplugged Season 2 will amp up the energy for every music lover.

The winning band of City Walk Unplugged Season 2 will take home a trophy and cash prize of AED 20,000. Additionally, the champions will have the opportunity to kickstart their passion and career with a professional music video shot at City Walk along with credits to enhance their content on Anghami. Adding to the stardom, the band will also be part of an exclusive interview on Radio and more.

Applications for this musical showdown are open from 9 - 31 October. University bands are invited to submit a short video of not more than 5 minutes of their performance via TikTok, along with their details on City Walk's official website.

City Walk will announce the 20 shortlisted bands on 6 November, that will advance to the semi-finals. The selected bands will battle it out for the first time on 17 and 18 November, with those moving forward coming head-to-head for the grand finale on 25 November at the Fountain Area in City Walk.

The judges for City Walk Unplugged Season 2 come from across the music industry. The panel judges include Richard Hussein, A&R Consultant for MENA and Executive Producer for The Voice, The X Factor and Coke Studio Middle East, and Joelle Khoury Aouad, Casting Producer for The X Factor & The Voice and Kamil Abi Khalil, Head of Production at Anghami.

These long-standing industry experts will offer invaluable feedback to the competitors and help identify the finest musical talents at universities in the country.

Music lovers and supporters of emerging talent can mark their calendars for an unforgettable season of music and join the City Walk Unplugged Season 2 journey.

To register please visit: https://citywalk.ae/en/whats-on/university-bands-registration

About City Walk

City Walk is a design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination in Dubai that spans an area of more than 10 million square feet. Nestled in a prestigious neighbourhood on Al Safa Street in close proximity to the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and the sophisticated Jumeirah Street, the family-friendly hub seamlessly combines living, retail, F&B, entertainment, hospitality and wellness options within one integrated space to offer visitors a unique sense of community and comfort.

Designed to evolve as a city within a city, City Walk has emerged as the preferred choice for residents and tourists looking for a sophisticated place to shop, dine, socialize and spend quality time in a serene ambience in the heart of Dubai. City Walk is home to Canadian University Dubai and Talabat’s 150,000 sq ft HQ that will be split across two separate buildings.