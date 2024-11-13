Chinese defense sector companies announced their participation during Airshow China in Zhuhai attended by senior representatives of WDS

Zhuhai, China: The third edition of World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 8-12 February, has secured the record participation of more than 100 defense sector companies from China, underpinning the growing international interest in the event, which will showcase the future of defense through breakthrough technological advancements in the sector.

Since its inception, WDS has experienced substantial growth in exhibition space, increasing by an impressive 54 percent from 2022 to 2026—more than doubling its size. Following international interest, the floor space for WDS 2026 is already more than 50 percent sold out. Specific to the China country pavilion, 88 percent of the space has now been secured by Chinese companies, positioning it as the 2nd largest country presence over hosting Saudi Arabia.

The significant participation and interest from Chinese companies have been highlighted during the 15th Airshow China, held from November 12-17, 2024, in Zhuhai. Senior representatives of WDS are attending the event to provide potential exhibitors with the opportunity to learn more about WDS 2026 and to book their space, which is filling up quickly.

At WDS 2024, China had a noteworthy presence with one of the largest pavilions, making up 9 percent of the overall attendance. The companies showcased innovative technologies, underlining their cutting-edge capabilities in diverse areas of the defense industry.

Andrew Pearcey, Chief Executive Officer of World Defense Show, said, “The significant interest and commitment from Chinese exhibitors is a testament to the prominence WDS holds in the global defense space. Our goal is to bring together global and local stakeholders to advance networking opportunities, strengthen global knowledge-sharing, and shape the future of defense technology.”

WDS is participating in the 15th Airshow China, located at booth H5C19. Visitors can learn about popular features such as the ‘Meet the KSA Government’ program and enhanced WDS Connect. Other successful signature features as well as an abundance of new show themes and ways to network will be announced on WDS 2026 over the coming months.

