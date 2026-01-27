N’Djamena, Chad – The Islamic Development Bank Group hosted IsDB Day in Chad on Monday, deepening cooperation with the Central African nation.

The event follows the successful launch of “Chad Connection 2030” in Abu Dhabi a few months ago, which signaled IsDB's commitment to support development projects aligned with Chad's National Development Plan.

Chad's Prime Minister Allamaye Halina attended the January 26 event in N'Djamena, organized in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation.

Dr. Issa Faye led the IsDB Group delegation, representing IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser. Cabinet ministers, senior officials and representatives from regional financial institutions and private companies also participated.

The event aimed to deepen cooperation and align IsDB Group support with Chad's National Development Plan.

H.E. Allamaye Halina, Prime Minister of the Republic of Chad, stated: "Chad is entering a phase where translating vision into concrete projects is essential. The Islamic Development Bank Group is a trusted partner in this effort, particularly in strengthening financial implementation, capacity building and mobilising investment that deliver tangible impact for our population."

H.E. Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad, stressed the following: “Our priority is to boot trade through coherence between public policy, effective financing mechanisms and private sector mobilisation. The IsDB plays a key role in supporting this approach, notably through project structuring, risk mitigation instruments and blended financing solutions”.

Dr. Issa Faye, IsDB Director General for Global Practices and Partnerships, and Group Head of Delegation, stated: “The IsDB Group’s commitment to Chad is focused on delivering integrated solutions that combine financing and technical assistance. During the country engagement dialogue, IsDB team, in conjunction with relevant authorities will explore all available solutions from both public and private sector sources to ensure that the co-created development solutions are holistic. Through closer coordination with national authorities and local stakeholders, we aim to accelerate project delivery, building resilience and support high-impact initiatives aligned with Chad Connection 2030. particularly in agriculture, technology and infrastructure.”

One of the main features of the program was a panel discussion on Chad’s development priorities and the role of IsDB Group, aimed at formulating practical avenues of cooperation and forging strategic partnerships to support Chad’s path towards sustainable and inclusive development.

A series of bilateral (B2B and B2G) meetings were held amongst representatives of the IsDB Group, business leaders, investors, and financial institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with the Islamic Development Bank Group. Inspiring success stories implemented in Chad in partnership with local entrepreneurs as well as local and international institutions were presented

The event also highlighted the activities, services, and initiatives of IsDB Group institutions, including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), and the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH).

The day concluded with a reaffirmation of the Islamic Development Bank Group's commitment to continue working with the Chadian government and the country’s private sector to further build strategic partnerships, expand investment opportunities, and enhance the business environment, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable development in Chad.

About Islamic Development Bank (IsDB):

The Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank that works to improve the lives of those it serves by promoting social and economic development in Muslim countries and communities around the world and making a difference at scale. Through collaborative partnerships between communities in its 57 member countries, the Bank seeks to equip communities to drive their own economic and social progress at scale and put the infrastructure in place to enable them to realize their potential. The Bank's new business model of “making markets work for development” contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of our member countries in strategic industries in order to improve participation and upgrading in global value chains. This is in the field of food and agricultural industries, textiles, clothing, leather, shoes, petrochemicals and petroleum, construction, and Islamic finance. The Bank also promotes innovative and sustainable solutions to the biggest development challenges in the world and takes advantage of the scientific potential in technology and innovation as strategic drivers of economic growth, and we also work to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals.

About the National Development Plan, Chad Connection 2030:

Structured around four main areas of intervention, implemented through 17 programs comprising 268 projects and reforms, Chad Connexion 2030 aims to bring about a deep and systemic transformation of Chad’s economy and society through:

The acceleration of the development of critical strategic infrastructures (expansion of electricity and water access across the country, digitalisation of the economy, enhancement of transport networks and international corridors, as well as improved navigability of lakes and major rivers), and the strengthening of institutions to ensure efficient and sustainable management of public services;

The reinforcement of social policies, particularly in education, youth, health, vocational training, and employment, to promote human capital development and social inclusion;

The amplification of economic diversification and the promotion of Made in Chad, especially through the development of export-oriented industrial sectors, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, hydrocarbons, mining, and tourism;

The continued improvement of the business climate, deployment of economic diplomacy, and enhancement of the country’s attractiveness to investors.

The plan’s ambition is to generate an average annual real GDP growth rate of 8% between 2025 and 2030. This will enable Chad to join the ranks of middle-income economies by creating more wealth and private-sector jobs, increasing urban electricity access to 90% and national access to 60%, providing safe drinking water to an additional 11 million people, raising life expectancy by at least 8 years, significantly expanding the road network, doubling agricultural production, increasing mobile phone penetration from 65% to 80%, reducing maternal and neonatal mortality by 50%, and raising primary school enrolment from 43% to 80%.

To fulfil these ambitions, Chad Connexion 2030 plans to mobilise USD 30 billion (CFAF 18,000 billion) in investments from both public and private sources, domestic and international and aims to make Chad a destination of choice for investors. In November 2025, Chad announced in Abu Dhabi the successful securing of USD 20,5 billions dollars thanks to an exceptional private-public mobilisation.

Find out more on : https://tchadconnexion2030.td/