Weekend DJ pool parties, family water activities, and interactive live drum performances at Wild Wadi Waterpark from 20th to 23rd September

Rainforest adventures and Family Value Offer at The Green Planet™ Dubai from 20th to 28th September

Uninterrupted, 360-degree views and Kids Go Free promotion at The View at Palm Jumeirah from 21st to 23rd September

UAE, Dubai: Dubai’s most iconic attractions are set to make the 94th Saudi National Day truly unforgettable with a line-up of exciting activities for the entire family. From dazzling fireworks and thrilling adventures to immersive nature experiences, breathtaking views and exclusive offers, Saudi nationals and KSA residents can look forward to celebrating with extraordinary experiences at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, The Green Planet™ Dubai, and The View Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Riverland™ Dubai at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is celebrating Saudi National Day with a spectacular firework display, lighting up the sky in vibrant green and white, the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag. Symbolizing the pride and unity of the country, the dazzling show will take place on Saturday, 21st and Sunday, 22nd September at 9:00pm. Furthermore, guests will enjoy eco-friendly laser shows promising a captivating explosion of light, sound, and colour, every day at 7:30pm, 8:30pm & 9:30pm.

After spending a fun-filled day at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai theme park or LEGOLAND® Water Park enjoying more than 100 rides and attractions, families and friends can gather for the evening and watch the fireworks and laser shows, while enjoying delicious authentic Emirati and Arabic dishes at Al Mashowa. To celebrate the Saudi National Day, foodies will enjoy several Saudi authentic dishes featuring Kabsa, known for its aromatic spices with rice and meat, and Harees, a hearty wheat and meat dish, slow cooked to creamy perfection, paired with popular refreshing drinks like Vimto and Tamarind. Guests can enjoy the unlimited BBQ dining offer at AED 99 for adults and AED 50 for children aged 5 to 10 years, with complimentary dining for children under 5.

Wild Wadi Waterpark™

With iconic views of Burj Al Arab as the backdrop, Waterpark lovers are invited to dive into a world of exhilarating fun at Wild Wadi Waterpark™, featuring over 30 thrilling rides, attractions and slides, from Jumeirah Sceirah and Master Blasters to Juha’s Dhow & Lagoon, perfect for visitors of all ages. Guests visiting on Saturday, 21st and Sunday, 22nd September, can enjoy a live DJ pool party at the wave pool and groove to the beats of daily live African drum performances at 12:00pm and 5:30pm, where they are welcome to grab a drum and add their own beats to the mix. As the evening unfolds, families can also join the fun water activities for the whole family starting from 4:00pm. To extend the fun even further, all Saudi nationals and KSA residents can take advantage of up to 30% off on day passes, starting at AED 195, available for a limited time only from Friday, 20th September, to Monday, 23rd September celebrating this special occasion in style.

The Green Planet™ Dubai

During the 94th Saudi National Day, families and friends are invited to explore The Green Planet™ Dubai, the only indoor rainforest in the Middle East, with various family friendly activities and offerings.

From 20th to 28th September, Saudi nationals and KSA residents can take advantage of the exclusive Family Value Offer, where they will receive 4 tickets for the price of 3, making it the perfect occasion to bring the entire family together for a day of discovery, adventure and memories at the biodome.

As part of the celebrations, The Green Planet™ Dubai has crafted a rainforest-inspired food and beverage menu featuring green themed items that capture the unique and bold flavours of the biodome. Little ones can participate in hands-on arts and crafts activities, where they can create beautiful souvenirs using natural elements from the rainforest.

Nature and animal lovers will have the time of their lives, exploring more than 3,000 animals and plants during their remarkable journey through the four immersive levels of The Green Planet™ Dubai where they can marvel at the incredibly slow-moving Lemon, the two-toed Sloth, as she lazily moves through the trees, or touch and feel the four-meter-long Anacondas and many more.

The View Palm Jumeirah

Guests are invited to enjoy uninterrupted, 360-degree views of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, from The View at Palm Jumeirah, the highest point on Palm Jumeirah. Located at the top of The Palm Tower, The View at The Palm is an iconic observation deck 240 metres above ground. To celebrate the Saudi National Day in style, visitors can elevate their celebrations with a spectacular new offering, "Kids Go Free"* promotion running from 21st to 23rd September, exclusively for Saudi nationals.

Riverland™ Dubai, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Date: 21st and 22nd September

21st and 22nd September Timing: 10:00am to 10:00pm

10:00am to 10:00pm Price: AED 15 entrance fee into Riverland™ Dubai. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. Unlimited BBQ at Al Mashowa for AED 99 per person and AED 50 per child ages 5 to 10. Children under the age of 5 dine for free.

Activities: Themed fireworks display each day at 9:00pm and daily eco-friendly laser shows at 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Website: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/riverland

Real Madrid World

Date: Daily

Daily Timings : 12:00pm to 9:00pm from Sunday to Thursday 12:00pm to 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays

: Price: Starting from AED 295 per person.

Website: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

Date: Daily

Daily Timings : 11:00am to 9:00pm

: 11:00am to 9:00pm Price : Starting from AED 295 per person. Tickets are non-refundable, non-resalable and non-exchangeable for any other promotion, discount or ticket.

: Website: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/motiongatetm-dubai

LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park

Date: Daily

Daily Timings : 11:00am to 6:00pm

: 11:00am to 6:00pm Price: Starting from AED 295 per person for a one-day pass. Starting from AED 355 per person for a one-day pass combo ticket with LEGOLAND® Water Park access.

Website: https://www.legoland.com/dubai/explore/legoland-dubai/

LEGOLAND® Water Park

Date: Daily

Daily Timings : 10:00am to 6:00pm

: 10:00am to 6:00pm Price: Starting from AED 295 per person for a one-day pass. Starting from AED 355 per person for a one-day pass combo ticket with LEGOLAND® Dubai access.

Website: https://www.legoland.com/dubai/explore/legoland-water-park/

Wild Wadi WaterparkTM

Date: 20th to 23rd September

20th to 23rd September Timing: 10:00am – 6:00pm

10:00am – 6:00pm Price: Saudi nationals and KSA residents receive a 30% discount on the Day Pass starting from AED 195 per person when booking online. Enjoy Full day All you Can Eat 75 Adult & 60 Children.

Activities: 30 slides and attractions, including a photo opportunity with Burj Al Arab. Weekend live DJ Pool parties at the wave pool. Family Water Activity at 4:00pm. Live drum performances at 12:00pm and 5:30pm.



Email: wwguestrelations@wildwadi.com

wwguestrelations@wildwadi.com Website: https://wildwadi.com/en

The Green Planet™ Dubai

Date: 20th to 28th September

20th to 28th September Timing: 10:00am to 6:00pm

10:00am to 6:00pm Price: Family Value Offer, 4 tickets for the price of 3 for AED 499. Special rainforest-inspired menu available for guests.

Activities: Animal interactions with reptiles and wild insects including Snakes, Cockroaches, Millipedes, Snails and more. Animal encounters with Lemon the Sloth, Goldie the Blue and Yellow Macau and more.

Website: https://www.thegreenplanetdubai.com/en

*The View Palm Jumeirah

Date : 21st to 23rd September

: 21st to 23rd September Timing: 9:00am to 7:30pm

9:00am to 7:30pm Price: Standard tickets from AED 100 per person during non-peak hours and AED 158 per person during peak hours. Fast track Next Level Tickets at AED 175 per person during non-prime hours and AED 275 during prime hours.

Offer: Kids Go Free promotion for Saudi nationals and KSA residents holding a Saudi National ID, valid from September 21 to 23, for children aged between 3 to 12. This promotion includes all ticket categories, including available F&B tickets, with free access only for children.

Website: https://www.theviewpalm.ae/

-Ends-

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region’s only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with RIVERLAND™ Dubai, a themed food and dining hub that connects the destination. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi Waterpark™, Dubai’s original family-friendly waterpark, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; Roxy Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ariana Jeanette Aaron - Current Global

aaaron@currentglobal.com