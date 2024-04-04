Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – This Eid Al Fitr, Yas Island is set to light up the night sky with dazzling fireworks displays across two of its premier destinations, Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront. The celebrations will kick off at 9:00pm each night of Eid, offering guests a mesmerising experience to mark this joyous occasion.

Yas Marina

Guests are invited to arrive and explore a diverse array of dining options, ranging from exquisite French cuisine to delightful Mediterranean delights. For the best view of the fireworks, the promenade is the place to be, providing the perfect spot to gather with loved ones and enjoy the show.

As guests arrive, priority parking and access will be granted to Yas Marina's Members and restaurant patrons with confirmed reservations. Guests can secure their spot by making early reservations and are advised not to utilise Yas Marina’s driveway between 7:00pm-9:15pm due to traffic management closures.

To guarantee ease of entry, patrons are encouraged to park at the Yas Bay Multilevel carpark. Parking through the holidays will be free and is only an easy 15-minute walk to the marina’s promenade.

As always, taxis and Careem are great options to consider for getting to and from Yas Marina. A 15% discount can be redeemed by using the code YASMARINA when booking via the Careem app. Entry and exit restrictions do not apply for these vehicles.

Yas Bay Waterfront

Guests can take advantage of the remaining breezy weather and stroll along the boardwalk to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the 'Waterfront Nights' market to explore this year's impressive line-up of local brands one last time before the festivities conclude after Eid.

Live performances by traditional qanun and oud players will be available for those who are fans of traditional tunes, with a delicious line up of food options. Guests can take a stroll along Yas Bay Waterfront's promenade and they will find themselves in a foodie’s paradise. From Central and Akiba Dori’s vibrant vibes to Paradiso and Hunter & Barrel’s upscale and succulent dining experiences something for everyone at Yas Bay Waterfront this Eid.

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees, guests are advised to arrive early and utilise the Yas Island multi-level carpark, located opposite to the Etihad Arena and Warehouse Gym. Parking will be free and guests can easily access either Yas Bay Waterfront or Yas Marina on foot from this convenient point.

For those considering alternative transportation options, guests can utilise Careem app while adding code YASBAY for exclusive discounts or Abu Dhabi Taxi. Additionally, water taxi services will not be available during this time due to channel closures in preparation for the festivities.

Join the celebrations and come together to celebrate Eid Al Fitr in style at Yas Island's premier destinations. Let the fireworks illuminate the night and create lasting memories for all.

About Yas Marina

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally-friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its Members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina’s on-the-water offering is complimented with 11 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

Yas Marina is operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Miral Group.

For more information visit:

Website: www.yasmarina.ae

Instagram: @yasmarinaabudhabi

Facebook: @YasMarinaAbuDhabi

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences.

From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course.

The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel.

With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com.

About Yas Bay Waterfront

Overlooking the sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Yas Bay Waterfront is the only destination on Yas Island Abu Dhabi where no two visits are alike as guests indulge in day-to-night dining, entertainment, leisure and wellness experiences. The destination’s three-kilometre boardwalk offers unmatched day-to-night experiences, brought to life through an eclectic mix of licensed restaurants, lounges, bars, cafés and wellness and community spaces.

Located on the vibrant Yas Island, the UAE’s leading leisure and entertainment destination that is home to award-winning theme parks and an F1 racetrack, Yas Bay Waterfront is set within walking distance of Etihad Arena – the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue hosting events year-round, and the five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Yas Bay Waterfront offers an unparalleled mix of international and homegrown dining concepts such as Paradiso, Hunter & Barrel, The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar, Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel, EL&N, CENTRAL and Artmarket. Home to the region's first and only Café del Mar beach club and leisure outlets Warehouse gym and TOPSTRETCHING® fitness studio.

Developed by Miral, creator of immersive destinations and experiences, Yas Bay Waterfront is another testament to its successful track record in developing award-winning attractions and mixed-use projects in Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit https://www.yasbay.ae. Stay connected online by following @YasBayUAE and #YasBayWaterfront.

