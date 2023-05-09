Cairo: Egypt Cybersecurity & Data Intelligence Systems conference and expo (CDIS-Egypt) has announced a distinguished line-up of world-renowned experts and local figures as keynote speakers for the upcoming conference and exhibition. This three-day event, taking place May 16-18, 2023, will feature representatives from UNICEF and other prominent organizations.

The addition of these influential figures is a vital step towards fostering collaboration and exchange of ideas between governments and public and private institutions. Together, they will discuss best practices for safeguarding the country's economy and addressing critical cybersecurity issues, which are fundamental to Egypt's economic and national security. With the participation of such esteemed speakers, CDIS-EGYPT conference promises to be a truly exceptional event.

The upcoming conference and exhibition, marking a historic milestone for Egypt, is not only the first of its kind in the country, but is also under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, with the unwavering support of other significant government entities such as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, the Suez Canal Authority, and the Supreme Council for Cybersecurity.

In addition, several other esteemed institutions will be majorly participating in the conference, such as the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the National Authority for Management and Investment, the National Center for Computer and Network Emergency Preparedness, the General Assembly of the Computer Emergency Response Team at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Helwan University, and Port Said University.

The event will also be graced by the presence of a high-level delegation from the Egyptian Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior, making it a truly exceptional opportunity for sharing knowledge and forging partnerships.

The conference is expected to bring together a large number of unique experiences on individual and institutional levels from around the world, making real progress on all fronts. Among the speakers are Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hafez, Chairman and Executive Bureau Egyptian Supreme Cybersecurity Council, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government, Dr. Sherif Hazem CBE Sub Governor, Cybersecurity Sector, and other distinguished figures on all levels.

Among the speakers are also Dr. Khaled Eldestawy Vice Chairman, Egyptian Electricity Holding Company for Distribution Companies Affairs, representing the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr. Heung Youl Youm Chairman, ITU-T Study Group 17 Security Commissioner, personal Information Protection Commission, South Korea, Eng. Badar Ali Al-Salehi Director General, Oman National CERT Head, ITU Regional Cyber Security Center, Global Cyber Security in the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab Chief Executive Officer, Cybersecurity in Malaysia, and Bassam Maharem President, Jordan’s National Cyber, Security Center NCSC-JO.

The conference also witnesses a strong presence of a number of global institutions, where UNICEF will hold a high-level seminar on the third and final day of the conference. The value of this exceptional gathering is manifested in the opportunity to meet with an elite group of inspiring speakers from leading global and local companies and institutions that are striving to develop and innovate in this important sector.

A large group of interested from world multinational major companies with a global vision and a rich history in the field of cybersecurity and information intelligence from world multinational major companies will also be present, including Huawei, Microsoft, Liquid C2, Cyshield, eFinance, Fortinet, Kaspersky, and the National Bank of Egypt.

The Egypt Cybersecurity and Information Intelligence Conference and Exhibition (CDIS-EGYPT) aims to bring together all those interested in the cybersecurity sector, both locally and globally, to share knowledge, ideas, and experiences in order to enhance cybersecurity and strengthen national capabilities in this field.