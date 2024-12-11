The 2nd Cambridge Islamic Funds Programme is set to take place in Jeddah on February 10, 2025. The Cambridge Islamic Funds Programme organised by Cambridge IFA comprised the Cambridge Islamic Funds Forum, the Islamic Wealth Management Report and the Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards.

This prestigious event will bring together leading industry experts, fund managers, and policymakers to explore latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global Islamic finance landscape, and discuss and deliberate on building a sustainable future for Islamic funds, assets and wealth management industry.

The Cambridge Islamic Funds Forum (CIFF) provides an exceptional platform for industry professionals to network, share knowledge, and collaborate. Participants can connect with thought leaders, gain insights into emerging trends, and cultivate lasting relationships that drive innovation and growth. The CIFF will feature a series of insightful panel discussions and keynote speeches, focusing on sustainability, ESG, innovation, digitisation, technological transformation and the future of ethical investing.

The future of Islamic finance looks promising with continuing technological advancements and evolving regulations. As the industry adapts to the modern world, ESG and sustainability have become the focus, and ethical and sustainable investing is increasingly becoming more important. This aligns with the Islamic finance industry's values and principles and has a big impact on the development and performance of Islamic funds. Meanwhile, the global economy plays a big role with macro trends and uncertainties shaping the direction of the Islamic finance industry. Amidst all these changes, innovation and digitalisation are driving transformation, introducing new technologies that can redefine operations, customer experience and accessibility in this fast-paced industry.

The launch of the 4th edition of the Islamic Wealth Management Report (IWMR) will mark a significant milestone. IWMR is the first report to provide an estimated valuation of the wealth held by Muslims and a comprehensive figure capturing the global size of Islamic wealth. This groundbreaking report offers an in-depth analysis of the current dynamics and emerging trends shaping the Islamic wealth management sector. It stands as a testament to the dedicated efforts of scholars, experts, and industry leaders, whose valuable insights have contributed to a holistic understanding of the sector's present landscape and future direction.

The Cambridge Islamic Funds Programme also recognises and honours the exemplary practices and notable contributions of CEOs, fund managers, and organisations to the Islamic financial services industry, with a specific focus on Islamic funds, asset management, and wealth management. The Cambridge Islamic Funds Awards bring together individuals and organisations from over 15 countries to celebrate leaders who have dedicated significant efforts to foster sustainable financial growth while upholding the ethical principles of Islamic wealth management.

Awards are presented in more than 30 categories to recognise the best funds, asset and fund managers, Islamic banks, supporting institutions and other Islamic wealth management solutions providers. Some of our past winners include HSBC Asset Management; Saturna Capital, AmIslamic Funds, Faysal Funds, Franklin Templeton, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), Bank Nizwa, KPMG, EY Luxembourg and many more. The Cambridge Islamic Funds Programme is expected to attract a global audience of over 300 delegates. The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to gain valuable insights from the Islamic finance industry's leading practices and experiences, as well as have the chance to cultivate meaningful relationships and partnerships with colleagues and potential collaborators.

For more information about the Cambridge Islamic Funds Programme, please visit the official website: https://cifa.cambridge-ifa.net.

About Cambridge IFA:

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally.

The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance. It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices and policies.

Through our strong and invaluable relations with policymakers and private sector industries, we have insights into market and business trends as well as policy changes. This allows us to identify and prioritise common issues and provide perspectives and solutions that are practical, focused and effective; which will increase the competitive advantage of our clients.

Cambridge IFA is a member of the Cambridge-Edbiz Group of Companies headquartered in London.